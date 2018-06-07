President Donald Trump's attorney seems to have zero regrets about his vulgar remarks for Stormy Daniels and sex workers. Rudy Giuliani defended his earlier comments about the adult film star to CNN on Thursday, saying, "If you're involved in a sort of slimy business says, [that] says something about you. [It] says something about how far you'll go to make money."

Giuliani, who joined Trump's legal team in April, added, "A person who would say no isn't going to do something very demeaning like that for money. ... Our real point about her is that she's not just general un-credible, she's credible from the point of view of wanting to get money. She's a con-artist."

Giuliani's remarks come one day after he suggested that Daniels lacked "value" because she worked in the adult entertainment industry. "I respect women — beautiful women and women with value — but a woman who sells her body for sexual exploitation I don't respect," Giuliani said at a conference in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Wednesday. "Tell me what damage she suffered. Someone who sells his or her body for money has no good name."

He also said that the first lady Melania Trump did not believe Daniels' claim that she once had extra-marital sex with the president in 2006. Daniels made the explosive claim in March, which Trump unequivocally denied as false through his attorney Michael Cohen.

While speaking Israel, Giuliani also mocked Daniels' appearance and said, "Excuse me, when you look at Stormy Daniels — uh, I know Donald Trump — look at his three wives. Beautiful women. Classy women. Women of great substance. Stormy Daniels?" This is when Trump's lawyer makes a dismissive facial expression, shrugging her off. In the middle of delivering his tasteless comments on Daniels, Giuliani was interrupted by a host for the event who requested him, "Let's respect [Daniels]" but the lawyer did not hold back.

Giuliani also said, "I respect all human beings. I even have to respect, you know, criminals. But I'm sorry, I don't respect a porn star the way I respect a career woman, a woman of substance, a woman has respect for herself as a woman, as a person, and isn't going to sell her body for sexual exploitation. So, Stormy, if you want to bring a case, let me cross-examine you."

Daniels' attorney Avenatti slammed the lawyer and tweeted, "Mr. Giuliani is a misogynist. His most recent comments regarding my client, who passed a lie detector test and who the American people believe, are disgusting and a disgrace. His client Mr. Trump didn’t seem to have any 'moral' issues with her and others back in 2006 and beyond."

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren slammed Giuliani's comments on Thursday and said that his ad-hominem attacks on Daniels were disgraceful. "This just infuriates me. Rudy Giuliani thinks that the way he is going to protect the president of the United States is try to demean and degrade a woman who has brought what appears to be a pretty credible charge against the president."

Warren said, "It's every aspect of what he had to say. It's the source he throws at Stormy Daniels that somehow suggests that, well, because Trump has good-looking wives, that means he wouldn't be a serial abuser of women. Every part of that is wrong. It is wrong and it is an insult to every woman in this country."

Giuliani is no stranger to saying unsavory and potentially damaging things in public. In May, he admitted to Fox News that Trump paid Cohen out of his own pocket to reimburse the attorney for paying Daniels $130,000 as hush money. With his Thursday defense, it's evident that Trump's layer has zero qualms about sharing his indecent commentary in public.