Get ready to join the Ru-volution, as your favorite drag show is about to get a lot more political. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will be a guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12, as announced in a new promo released on Thursday, Feb. 12. The U.S. representative will join a stacked line-up of celebrity guest judges which also includes Mean Girls stars Jonathan Bennett and Daniel Franzese. Now that's fetch.

The new trailer revealed some of the exciting guests that will join the judging panel this season, including Robyn, Normani, Leslie Jones, Whoopi Goldberg, and Chaka Khan — who (spoiler alert!) was just unveiled as Miss Monster on The Masked Singer. As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Jeff Goldblum, Olivia Munn, Rachel Bloom, Daisy Ridley, Thandie Newton, and Winnie Harlow will also help determine if queens will stay or sashay away, joining previously announced guest judge Nicki Minaj.

The trailer also gave a sneak peek at some challenges that the queens will partake in this season, including one that pits contestants against each other in a mock debate, which is sure to deliver some expert shade. Ru also promised a surprise “so big” that viewers will “never see it coming," before some of the guest stars "pledged allegiance to the drag." Given AOC's involvement and the fact that 2020 is an election year, the political themes seem more than fitting this season.

VH1 on YouTube

"This was absolutely, 100% a peak experience," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted after the trailer was released. "I am SO excited for the new season. Thank you @RuPaulsDragRace for having me!" When another Twitter user remarked how "conservatives were losing their mind" over her appearance, AOC hit back with a read that Ru herself would applaud. "They can go back to Party City," she responded.

RuPaul previously said to EW that Drag Race upped its game for Season 12. “Our producers have come up with twisted, outrageous challenges that raise the bar for all competition of reality,” she revealed. “Our celebrity guest judges are truly legendary. And this cast of queens is, dare I say, the most talented we’ve ever had. Just when you think you’ve seen it all, a fresh crop of queens arrives and blows our minds all over again.”

See how well these queens lip-sync — or debate — for their lives when the new season premieres on Friday, Feb. 28.