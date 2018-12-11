Rupert Grint, everybody's favourite Weasley brother and star of all eight Harry Potter films, has admitted he has no idea how much he is worth. Despite the number being an estimated £28 million, Rupert Grint doesn't know how much money he has, it was revealed in a recent interview. Ohhh, if only I could say the same.

Speaking to The Radio Times, Grint explained that while he was "comfortable," he was not aware of his net worth. "I actually don't know how much I have. I couldn't even really guess," the actor said. Commenting on how he is not usually motivated by money when he works, Grint continued:

"It doesn't really motivate me too much. It makes you comfortable, that's the good thing about it, I think. I'm glad it's there but I'm not really that focused on it."

Despite his comments, there have been a number of estimates over the years regarding how much the Harry Potter star has raked in. The 2017 Sunday Times Young Rich List estimated Grint's net worth at £28 million, the Telegraph reports, placing him at position 23 on the chart.

By comparison, his co-stars Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe are said to be worth £50 million and a whopping £87 million respectively, according to the Sunday Times Young Rich List. Radcliffe has made rich lists for most of his life, this year ranking number seven on the list, up £9 million from the previous year. Watson, meanwhile, was ranked twelfth on the list in 2018. Bustle reached out to representatives of Radcliffe and Watson for comment.

Rupert Grint joined the cast of Harry Potter in 2001 for the very first movie. He played Ronald Weasley, Harry's best friend for the entirety of the films up until 2011. He was cast at age 11 and was 23 by the time everything was wrapped up, making it a huge portion of his working life.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

He has since worked on many other smaller projects, but has never been a part of a blockbuster at the scale of the Harry Potter movies, which probably isn't that surprising, because how many Harry Potter level blockbusters are there? He is however taking part in the TV series The ABC Murders, which will broadcast over the Christmas period.

The ABC Murders is an Agatha Christie adaptation that will air on Boxing Day at 9 p.m. on BBC One, and will continue with two more episodes in the days following. Grint will be playing the role of Inspector Crome, alongside John Malkovich, who will be the world-famous detective Hercule Poirot.

The storyline sees Poirot investigating a series of murders, with the only clue being a copy of The ABC Railway Guide left at each crime scene. Intriguing.

Series Trailer MP on YouTube

If you can't wait until Boxing Day, you can get excited by watching the trailer, which is up now on YouTube. From what I've seen so far, it looks like Grint is pretty unrecognisable in his new role.

Bring on the mystery!