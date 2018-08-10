A member of Russia's famous anti-Putin punk rock group has a new book out, but the government apparently doesn't want her trekking around the world to promote it. Pussy Riot's Maria Alyokhina secretly left Russia and traveled to Edinburgh this week after the state security agency (FSB) stopped her at the border and told her she was banned her from traveling. Then she brushed off the entire event on Twitter like it was no big deal.

"FSB said that I was prevented from leaving the country," she tweeted on Wednesday (in Russian), along with a picture of her calmly smiling. One day later, the Pussy Riot account announced, "Despite the official ban to leave Russia, Masha Alyokhina has found a way to escape, and she is flying to Edinburgh right now!," and then immediately moved on to advertising tickets for her appearances in Edinburgh.

According to The Guardian, Alyokhina made her escape by driving over 600 miles through Belarus and crossing the border there into Lithuania, which is part of the European Union. From there she was able to easily get on a flight to the United Kingdom.

"It was nothing extraordinary," she told The Guardian.

In Scotland, Alyokhina will be speaking about her new memoir Riot Days at the Edinburgh International Book Festival and performing a music and political theater piece based on the book at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Riot Days came out last September and recounts her experiences in Russia's prison system. Alyokhina was one of the two members of Pussy Riot who were jailed for nearly two years after performing a song at Moscow's Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in 2012 that protested the Orthodox Church's support of President Vladimir Putin.

