Kendall Jenner is minimalism incarnate. In the age of cheugy revivals and chaotic, loud luxury trends (see: logomania and animal print everything), the supermodel has largely kept to her understated sensibilities. And while sleek, simple looks can register as the dreaded B-word (read: boring), Jenner’s looks are far from drab. Case in point: her latest LBD on her European getaway, which she styled with statement-making bling.

Kendall’s Sheer LBD

Like the rest of her reality TV family, the 818 Tequila founder flew to Venice to witness the nuptials of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. Though the wedding festivities lasted a couple of days, the main ceremony was held on Friday, June 27. As expected, most headlines to come out of the event focused on what the bride wore, but Jenner’s ensemble nearly stole the show.

Proving that you can wear black to a wedding, a somber color choice previously considered off-limits, Jenner donned a little black dress. It featured the slinkiest straps and a low neckline with emphasized bra cups. To up the spicy ante, the torso was totally sheer and featured a deep-V dip silhouette. It draped languidly down to the floor.

ANDREA PATTARO/AFP/Getty Images

Jenner paired the dress with a matching chiffon shawl worn backwards on her neck, similar to the Old Hollywood styling of yore.

Her 250-Carat Bling

The LBD, though a stunner, served as a backdrop for her look’s centerpiece: her massive emerald jewels. The green stone pieces from Lorraine Schwartz included a necklace with 110 carats of Colombian emeralds and a massive 65-carat pear-shaped pendant.

She reached for a matching set and wore earrings in the same pear shape and precious stones — 70 carats of them, bringing her total bling to a whopping 245 carats.

ANDREA PATTARO/AFP/Getty Images

Her Other Venice Looks

For a different wedding event, Jenner traded her muted blacks for a bright pop of color. And her choice? An electric cobalt skirt suit with a teeny miniskirt. The top looked like your run-of-the-mill blazer, except for one detail: a built-in shawl for an elegant head scarf moment.

STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP/Getty Images

Earlier during the trip, Jenner opted for a print-heavy number and wore a white halter dress with a romantic pink floral pattern.

MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Images

Slays all around.