Earlier this year the news broke that federal authorities were looking into whether Russian donations to the National Rifle Association (NRA) helped Donald Trump win the 2016 presidential election. Now, a pro-gun activist with ties to the NRA has been charged with acting as an agent of Russia in in an indictment made public Monday. Russian graduate student and activist Maria Butina, who's involved with the NRA-supported Russian group "Right To Bear Arms," was taken into custody on Sunday, according to CNN.

FBI Special Agent Kevin Helson alleged in a sworn affidavit that one of Butina's objectives was to "exploit personal connections with U.S. persons having influence in American politics in an effort to advance the interests of the Russian Federation."

The 29-year-old was once an assistant for the Russian senator Aleksander Torshin, who is a strong supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin. In a statement, The Justice Department accused Butina of working "at the direction of a high-level official in the Russian government who was previously a member of the legislature of the Russian Federation and later became a top official at the Russian Central Bank" between 2015 and 2017. It added that the official, who wasn't identified, had been sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury in April.

More to come...