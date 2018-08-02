In her 25 years on the Supreme Court bench, she's had to weigh in on major issues, from marriage equality to abortion access, and even a presidential election. But according to CNN, Ruth Bader Ginsburg says SCOTUS' 2017-18 term stands out. At an event at Duke University on Wednesday evening, the 85-year-old justice described this year's term as "much more divisive than usual."

Ginsburg said that there were "far more than the usual number of high-profile disputes," in this "momentous" term, and that she hoped the court would return to its normal levels of divisiveness next term. As CNN reported, she also drew parallels between current divisions on the Supreme Court, and the fractures along party lines in Congress. While she said she and her fellow justices still manage to maintain a collegial spirit despite their ideological differences, she noted "You don't see that kind of friendship existing in Congress anymore. You might recall that when I was nominated by President Clinton, the [confirmation] vote was 96-3. It's not that way anymore."

Ginsburg's reflections on Wednesday come after a speaking event on Sunday during which, according to CNN, she said she is not planning to retire for at least another five years.

More to come ...