Since his first appearance as the Merc with a Mouth in 2016, at least in the current version of the character, Ryan Reynolds has been killing it as Deadpool, no pun intended. After two successful movies and much fan love, it's only natural that Deadpool 3 would be in the works. And, after dancing around the question for almost a year, Reynolds finally confirmed that Deadpool 3 is, in fact, happening.

At the Chinese premiere of a censored version of Deadpool 2, during a press conference, Reynolds mentioned that "his team was already at work on Deadpool 3," as reported by Variety, confirming the third film. In addition to the confirmation, Reynolds revealed that the movie is “looking to go in a completely different direction." He said, “Often, they reboot or change a character maybe like four movies too late.”

What does that mean, you ask? For one thing, it could mean fans will be getting an entirely new Deadpool in the third film. In fact, this isn't the first time Reynolds has hinted at a complete overhaul of the beloved character. In interviews following the May 2018 release of Deadpool 2, Reynolds said he wasn't even sure he wanted to do another Deadpool movie. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, the actor expressed that he was worried it would be redundant. "I don't know that there would be a Deadpool 3. I really don't," he said. "I feel like the character, in order for him to function properly within the universe, you need to take everything away from him. I don't think that you can keep doing that." He then told Variety that, "At this point, I don't even want to think about it. Down the road, I'm sure we'll figure it out."

Given Reynold's reveal that the third film would be taking the franchise in a "completely different direction," one has to wonder whether this means that fans will get to see a happier Deadpool. In both Deadpool and Deadpool 2, the conflict begins with the hero at his lowest (first with his own near-death, then with Vanessa's death in the second film). For Deadpool 3 to go in a new direction, that would mean a departure from this kind of narrative.

A perfect way to do that would be with an X-Force movie. Fans briefly got to see what the X-Force could be in Deadpool 2, before most of them straight up died. And Reynolds has also expressed this as a way for viewers to get more out of Deadpool. "I do see him as being a part of X-Force, obviously," he told EW. "I would love to see him in a team-up sort of thing, like mano a mano or a great female character from the X-Men universe."

Morena Baccarin, who plays Vanessa, also weighed in on what she sees for the future of the Deadpool franchise. She told Bustle in May that she was excited to see where Vanessa and Wade's relationship could go from next. "I want to see what kind of super-baby these guys are gonna make," Baccarin said. "In the next one it would be fun to jump back into the craziness." If you saw Deadpool 2, you know that with Cable's tech that allows time travel, Deadpool had the capability to save Vanessa from dying. There's even a possibility that Vanessa could become Copycat like in the comics, to which Baccarin said, "I have no idea what the plan is. But it would be fun."

The future really is unlimited for Deadpool. What with the X-Force and potential new superheroes on the horizon, it looks like Deadpool 3 could be the biggest addition to the franchise yet.