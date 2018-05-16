A few years back, Hollywood execs weren't sure that Deadpool would spark a franchise. They were so hesitant, in fact, that they originally passed on a Deadpool solo film, and when 20th Century Fox finally green lit Deadpool, the movie was still largely considered a dark horse in the superhero genre. All that disappeared when the film became a hit at the box office, sparking immediate plans for Deadpool 2. And now with the sequel on the horizon, it's time to ask will Deadpool 3 happen?

Common superhero franchise sense says yes. Superhero films of the past 20 years tend to be launched with a trilogy in mind (Spider-Man, Iron Man, X-Men), and assuming Deadpool 2 is as successful as its predecessor, it's unlikely that the studio won't move forward with Deadpool 3. However, when asked about a potential third film, star Ryan Reynolds, who also produced the first two Deadpool films and has a writing credit on the second, was less optimistic.

"I don't know that there would be a Deadpool 3. I really don't," he said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "I feel like the character, in order for him to function properly within the universe, you need to take everything away from him. I don't think that you can keep doing that." Walking down the red carpet at the Deadpool 2 premiere, Reynolds was a bit more vague, telling Variety that there were no immediate plans for a third film. "At this point, I don't even want to think about it," he said, adding, "Down the road, I'm sure we'll figure it out."

If you've seen Deadpool 2, you know that Reynolds has a point. There is only so many times you can watch a character like Deadpool hit rock bottom and recover before it starts to get old or feel forced, which is exactly the kind of thing Deadpool would make fun of. But, while the actor noted that another solo Deadpool movie might not be in the cards, the idea of an ensemble superhero movie featuring the Deadpool character is almost a done deal. "I do see him as being a part of X-Force, obviously. I would love to see him in a team-up sort of thing, like mano a mano or a great female character from the X-Men universe," Reynolds told EW.

Making an X-Force movie instead of Deadpool 3 makes sense, especially given the team's brief introduction in Deadpool 2 and Domino's large supporting role. Arguably the break out of the film, Domino, as played by Atlanta's Zazie Beetz, goes toe to toe with Deadpool in the sequel in a way that is sure to earn her a legion of fans. And according to The Hollywood Reporter, Beetz is signed on to play Domino in two more films (three films total), at least one of which is expected to be an X-Force movie.

The possibility for a Deadpool 3 is still an option, especially if Deadpool 2 hits its expected $150 million domestic opening weekend. However, it seems more likely that when fans do see Deadpool again, it will be as part of the X-Force, alongside some pretty awesome X-Men characters. And maybe that's for the best. Deadpool comes alive when interacting with other characters, like his reluctant X-Men allies Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Colossus, and it would be fun to get to see him really try working with a new team of heroes as opposed to just going to them when he needs help.

No matter what the next Deadpool movie looks like, Reynolds told EW that if Deadpool 3 does come to fruition, he hopes that they can continue to play with the superhero genre. "If you're going to do another Deadpool solo film, you've got to really, like, get that budget down to nothing and just swing for the fences, and break all kinds of weird barriers, and do stuff that no one else can do." Anything is possible.