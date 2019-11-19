It's almost time to say goodbye to your usual wardrobe and hello to something a little more festive, and yes I'm talking about jumpers. Did you know that Dec. 13 is Christmas Jumper Day? I didn't either. But if you're lucky enough to be spending that with a four-legged friend, it's time to head on down to the shops because Sainsbury's have a range of Christmas jumpers for dogs at such an affordable price.

You can thank Sainbury's Tu Clothing for bringing this festive cheer to the aisles, and you can even coordinate their outfit with the whole family. There are four different styles to dress your pooch in, including two jumpers and two coats. The coats cost £12, while the jumpers are a little more expensive at £14.

When it comes to sizing, Tu stocks a small, medium, and large which coincides with the side of your breed. The models for their shoot were a Pug (S), a Border Terrier Poodle (M), and a Golden Retriever (L). Those three sizes can wear each style, but for the Christmas Navy Santa Print Dog Jumper the Green Elf Dog Jumper, and the Family Dressing Red Santa Jumper they are also available in size XL.

Sainsbury's Sainsbury's

At the moment, it looks like the Christmas Family Dressing Multicoloured Fair Isle Dog Jumper is the most popular, as it's currently only available in small. This is online though, so stock availability may depend on your local store. As for the coats, the Christmas Family Red & Black Check Dog Coat is only available in small and medium.

Sainsbury's Sainsbury's

The human counterparts to these outfits are pretty similar in price, ranging from £12 to £24 for kids and adults. Obviously, the clothes for the pups match perfectly to the ones for the rest of the family, but some of the outfits also stylishly match Tu's Christmas pyjamas.

Sainsbury's Sainsbury's

And once you're all set with your dog's winter look, Tu has also got you covered with a new collar and lead for your pup.

You can browse all the options for your pooch on the Christmas Dog Gifts page on Tu's website.