It's officially jumper season. And while we're wrapping up warm, it can be easy to forget that our pets are probably feeling a little chilly in these colder climes too. But put those feelings of guilt at bay because Missguided have launched matching roll necks for you and your pup. And they are a total lewk.

Yep, you read that right. Winter walkies just got a whole lot more stylish.

Missguided have released two matching roll neck jumpers, one in white and the other in beige. The jumper for your pooch will set you back a mere £12, while the one for you comes it at £25.

The dog jumpers come in three different sizes: small, which Missguided suggest will fit a Chihuahua, Mini Dachsund, a Small Yorkie, or any dogs similar to in size to them; medium (Jack Russell, Border Terrier, Yorkie, Mini Schnauzer, Small Pug, Mini Poodle, Cavalier, and Small Cocker Spaniel); and large (Large Westie, Large Cocker Spaniel, and Beagle). For us humans, the sizes are a UK 6/8, 10/12, 14/16, and 18.

The choice of material for these matching jumpers is cable knit or bouclé, both of which will keep you and your furry friend nice and toasty all during the winter period.

As if that weren't enough, Missguided have taken things one step further with some truly adorable festive offerings.

Your pooch will be able to get into the Christmas spirit in a big way with a Christmas pudding-style jumper or a striped red number with Rudolph ears that comes complete with a hood.

This really is the season to be jolly.