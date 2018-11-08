If you've ever sat down to feast on your Thanksgiving meal and then thought to yourself, "Wow, this turkey and gravy I'm eating is delicious, but it would be even better as ice cream," then you're in luck. One brand is making that happen and giving us the holiday ice cream flavors we never knew we needed in our life - except now, of course, we do, because we're way too curious to just ignore these. The popular Oregon-based ice cream shop Salt & Straw just released their limited-edition holiday flavors, and it's like eating Thanksgiving dinner in ice cream form.

Before you get totally grossed out at the idea of turkey flavored ice cream, hear us out: Salt & Straw has been releasing these flavors for a few years now, and they are always a huge hit with fans. Is it because they are so unique and different that people just want to say they tried them? Or is it because they actually are incredibly delicious? It's hard to say, but honestly, they don't sound that bad. In fact, they actually sound pretty incredible. The line-up literally serves a whole five-course Thanksgiving dinner, and they're full of interesting flavors that are mostly a mix of sweet and savory, which always rules.

Keep in mind, though: you can only purchase these as a complete package of five, meaning you'll get all of them instead of just picking one or two that you like. The package is appropriately titled "A Thanksgiving Celebration," and costs $65. And, according to Cosmopolitan, for every pint purchased, Salt & Straw will donate another pint to a local food bank near their Portland, OR; Seattle, WA; and Northern and Southern California shops. So you're getting ice cream and helping to do good at the same time.

Below is a rundown of each flavor and what to expect from them. Just a warning: this is going to make you really hungry, and really excited for Thanksgiving.

Roasted Peach & Sage Cornbread Stuffing saltandstraw on Instagram This classic is made of a base of pickled sage-infused ice cream, then "stuffed" with cornbread brown sugar shortbread cookies and spiced peach jam. You have to admit, that sounds like a dream.

Salted Caramel Thanksgiving Turkey saltandstraw on Instagram You won't believe that turkey should always come with caramel on it until you hear about this flavor. It's turkey fat whipped into caramel ice cream, with bits of crispy turkey brittle on top.

Roasted Cranberry Sauce Sorbet saltandstraw on Instagram If you're more into fruity flavors than anything savory, you'll love the Roasted Cranberry Sauce Sorbet. It's made of three different kinds of cranberries: roasted cranberries, cranberry juice, and candied cranberry jam. Oh, and it's vegan, which is a big plus for those who can't have dairy.

Sweet Potato Casserole with Maple Pecans saltandstraw on Instagram This flavor sounds ridiculously delicious. It's sweet potato ice cream with a swirl of maple syrup marshmallow fluff throughout, and homemade candied pecans mixed in.