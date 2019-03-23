Samuel Adams Beer is marking International Women's Day in the only way it knows how: with beer. Every year craft breweries across the country receive a special blend of hops created by nonprofit Pink Boots Society, which supports women in brewing, and hops supplier Yakima Chief Hops, to celebrate International Women's Day. This year, women at Sam Adams made a Ruth Bader Ginsburg-inspired beer with the most incredible name.

According to an Eventbrite page created by Samuel Adams to celebrate the release of the beer in its taproom, women brewers at the company created a Belgian Bruit IPA for International Women’s Day. In honor of RBG, Sam Adams named it "When There Are Nine" as an ode to one of Ginsburg's infamous quotes. During an interview with the 10th Circuit Bench & Bar Conference at the University of Colorado in Boulder, Ginsburg said, according to MSNBC:

So now the perception is, yes, women are here to stay. And when I’m sometimes asked when will there be enough [women on the supreme court]? And I say when there are nine, people are shocked. But there’d been nine men, and nobody’s ever raised a question about that.

Samuel Adams' Eventbrite page says the name wasn't its first choice though: "We wanted to name it Brut Bader Ginsburg but our legal team, uh, dissented."

Samuel Adams is hosting a special celebration for the beer in its Boston taproom on March 29. Tickets are $20, and the event page says "$5 from every ticket and $1 from every When There Are Nine sold to the Pink Boots Society, which fosters advancement and education for women in the beer industry." In a nod to RBG's viral workout routine, there will also be a plank contest to benefit ACLU’s Women’s Right Project, which Ginsburg co-founded, according to The Boston Globe.

Ginsburg, who is 86, has suffered a number of health scares in the last year. Most recently she had two malignant modules removed from her left lung, according to USA Today. Still, the justice worked from her hospital bed after her surgery, according to NBC News.

It wasn't until late January that she missed oral arguments for the first time in 25 years, and then took a few weeks away to recover from her surgery before returning to the bench, according to USA Today.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on YouTube

More to come...