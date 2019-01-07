Killing Eve fans, rejoice! Sandra Oh won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Television Drama, and nobody was happier than her parents, who were sitting at a table watching as their daughter took the stage to accept her award. Sandra Oh's parents had the best reaction to Oh's win, and, in fact, they were the picture of supportive parents throughout their daughter's big night.

Mr. and Mrs. Oh are Korean immigrants, who moved to Canada before the actor was born. They have been by her side at a few award shows. Most recently, they accompanied her to the 2018 Emmy Awards, where Oh was the first Asian actor nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Drama for her role in Killing Eve. Oh's mother stole the show on the Emmys red carpet when she was asked how proud she was of her daughter. "Oh, I'm so proud of her," she told Variety before reaching up to give her daughter a sweet kiss on the cheek. "Oh my god, that happened on film," Oh exclaimed in reply.

More to come...