Her days of playing April Kepner on Grey's Anatomy may be over, but according to Deadline, Sarah Drew is set to star in a new CBS drama pilot titled The Republic of Sarah and the character she'll be playing sounds pretty perfect for the Grey's alum. The series will take place in a small New Hampshire town that suddenly finds itself thrust onto the world stage when the discovery of a valuable resource within its borders compels the residents to declare themselves an independent nation.

So where exactly does Drew fit into all of this? It turns out that her character, Sarah Cooper, is actually the mayor of the town (hence the title), which puts her directly in charge of running a brand new country once they split themselves apart from the United States. As per Deadline, Drew's mayoral on-screen persona is described as “the titular beating heart of The Republic of Sarah," adding:

"She’s a quintessential New Englander: sharply intelligent, fiercely loyal, and always willing to lend a hand. She’s hesitant to step into the spotlight at first, but her quiet strength and innate leadership begin to flourish after external forces threaten her community and her way of life.”

Drew knows a little something about evolving into a badass leader, since April Kepner underwent a similar transformation on Grey's — except that involved surgeries rather than running a country.

This will be the first time Drew will return to the small screen after departing from Grey's Anatomy back in May 2018 after nine seasons on the show. She was supposed to be apart of a Cagney and Lacey reboot on CBS, but the project ended up getting scrapped. Now it looks like she was destined to end up over at CBS regardless now that this new project is underway.

For her part, Drew could not be more thrilled about headlining a new series and took to Twitter to express her excitement shortly after the news broke earlier this week.

"Over the freaking moon!!" Drew wrote in a tweet on Tuesday, March 5. "So grateful for the chance to dive into this gorgeous script with this INCREDIBLE team! My heart is full!!!!!"

On the one hand, it's strange to think of Drew being anywhere except on ABC and not seeing her anywhere on Grey's throughout Season 15 is still a shock to the system, having scrubbed in almost every week since Season 6. But if anyone deserves an opportunity like this, it's Drew. Perhaps eventually the show will grow to be so successful that she'll be able to have a few Grey's stars make a cameo appearance or two on the show. It may not be the exact type of reunion we'd be hoping for, but it'd certainly be the next best thing.

As of now, a premiere date for The Republic of Sarah has yet to be announced, but as production gets underway, more and more details are sure to come out of the woodwork. So don't worry, folks — Drew won't be off the small screen for much longer.