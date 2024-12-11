While it may not be an official episode, the new Gilmore Girls Walmart commercial brought Luke and Lorelai back to Stars Hollow for the first time in nearly a decade.

The pair had their familiar rapport (i.e., Lorelai’s cheery request for “coffee, coffee, coffee,” and Luke’s qualms about her expensive habit), and they wore wedding rings, a nod to their nuptials in Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. As Lauren Graham told People of her beloved character, “I think [Lorelai] is running an inn or maybe a second inn and hitting Luke’s up every day for her coffee unless she’s making it at home with the thoughtful gift you gave her for Christmas.”

So, it’s clear that they are happily settled into married life. However, fans yearning for a display of affection between the iconic couple might wonder why Luke and Lorelai didn’t kiss in the new Gilmore Girls commercial — and as it turns out, there’s a pretty good reason.

“Less Is More”

Scott Patterson (who plays Luke Danes) recently opened up about making the commercial on his Gilmore Girls rewatch podcast, I Am All In.

During the Dec. 4 episode, Patterson explained that he requested a romantic moment for Luke and Lorelai in the Walmart commercial. “I suggested when she came in, what about [if] I lean over and give her a peck on the cheek? Because we’ve been married so long now,” he explained.

However, the commercial’s creative team had a different vision in mind. “They were like, ‘No, we don’t need that. We get it,’” Patterson recalled, describing their approach as “less is more.”

Patterson praised the collaborative behind-the-scenes process of making the commercial — and suggested the creators wanted to represent the “best of both worlds” regarding Luke and Lorelai’s relationship.

“Because the fans know we’re married, and we’re happily ever after, but they wanted to hearken back ... to the beginning of the series,” Patterson continued, describing it as a “smarter choice” in the end.

Indeed, there is a timeless quality to the Gilmore Girls commercial. Sans the rings, it really could have taken place at just about any point in the show’s timeline.

More Luke & Lorelai In Store?

While a nostalgic ad might not be the place for a full-length relationship update, Luke and Lorelai’s romance would certainly be a welcome part of a proper, much-hoped-for return to the series. So... is that in the cards?

Later on his podcast, Patterson teased the possibility of continuing to play Luke. “I thought I was maybe at the end of the trail with him, but this sparked a brand-new desire to revisit it,” he said.