Politicos and media figures were riveted by a White House Correspondents' Dinner roast on Saturday that eviscerated just about everybody within arm's reach. There's still a debate raging on the appropriateness of some jokes delivered by comedian and host Michelle Wolf, but one politician didn't hesitate to condemn a series of digs aimed at the White House press secretary, who also happens to be his daughter. On Sunday, Mike Huckabee responded to jokes made about Sarah Sanders, describing them as "tasteless, classless bullying."

The former governor of Arkansas, who is also a Christian minister, took to Twitter to send a series of tweets decrying Saturday night's dinner, and to come to his daughter's defense. "Those who think that the tasteless, classless bullying at the WHCD was an example of the 1st Amendment should never condemn bullying, bigoted comments, racist bile or hate speech," Huckabee wrote Sunday morning. "People should be free to speak but held accountable for it."

Huckabee also said that the types of jokes made at the WHCD were part of the reason that some people do not trust or respect members of the media:

The WHCD was supposed to celebrate the 1st Amendment. Instead they celebrated bullying, vulgarity, and hate. They got all dressed up so they would look nicer when they had a hired gun savagely attack their guests. Do they really wonder why America has no respect for them? Sad!

As he tweeted, Huckabee appeared to grow increasingly frustrated. The last tweet he sent, as of mid Sunday afternoon, referenced the phenomenon of eating Tide Pods, a trend which exists at the intersection of meme and public health hazard.

"After seeing the young female hired to verbally bully anyone who worked for @realDonaldTrump, I now understand why eating Tide Pods is popular," Huckabee tweeted. "That level of vulgarity is best handled with a mouth washed out w/ soap. Have some more Tide Pods."

More to come...