Having loved ones around during a difficult time is extremely important. Take Sarah Michelle Gellar supporting Selma Blair and her multiple sclerosis diagnosis, which she first came forward with in October 2018. Gellar and Blair, who starred in 1999's Cruel Intentions together, have been good friends for 20 years. So it's really no surprise that Gellar has been by Blair's side since the beginning.

On Feb. 25, the former Buffy the Vampire Slayer star took to Instagram, where she shared a moving tribute in honor of Blair's inspiring red carpet walk at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty. Next to a photo of her dear friend in her gorgeous dress and proudly displaying her cane (photographed by Mark Seliger who ran the portrait studio), Gellar partially wrote,

"To say I’m proud, would be a gross understatement. When I have a cold, I want to hide from the world under my covers. But not Selma. She is facing this diagnosis, the way she faces everything, with dignity, grace and head on. I know the support and encouragement that she has received on this platform has truly been a source of strength for her. This is not an easy journey, but Selma will not let this define her."

The actor also spoke with Vanity Fair as part of a profile the publication did on Blair and her MS journey that was published on Feb. 26. Gellar said now "there's a calmness to her because I think now she knows she can's do everything, and it's OK, some days, if she can't.… It's been wonderful to watch her be more settled, more content, and almost more in control of herself in a weird way."

Gellar's right — Blair isn't letting her MS diagnosis define her. Now more than ever, she's taken control of this new battle she's facing. The 46-year-old has already proven multiple times, including when she gave her first on-camera interview with Good Morning America, that MS won't stop her from living her life.

In her conversation with GMA that aired on Feb. 26, Blair told anchor Robin Roberts about initially learning of her diagnosis,

"I had tears. They weren’t tears of panic, they were tears of knowing that I now had to give in to a body that had loss of control and there was some relief in that."

For Blair, she was somewhat relieved to finally know what was wrong with her, especially after seeking multiple doctors for a diagnosis. And now here she is openly discussing what it's like to have MS. Luckily, the Another Life actor has found herself with an amazing support system. Like she told Vanity Fair with her "dark humor," as the magazine put it, "I reconnected with so many people who thought I might drop dead soon."

Even Kris Jenner, who Blair portrayed in FX's 2016 drama series The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, sent her flowers that "were more expensive than my mortgage," the actor revealed to Vanity Fair. Jenner told the publication about Blair, "She really is sharing something so vulnerable, and so scary. She showed me what courage is, and how to be brave. I changed a bit of the way I live my life because of her."

Blair has definitely impacted many people along the way since announcing her MS diagnosis, including her loved ones. It's also comforting to know she has so many people by her side, like Gellar, who will uplift and love her when she needs it most.