During her first press briefing of 2019, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders gave advice to federal workers post-shutdown — and it centered on Democrats, not the president. Sanders suggested that federal workers who are concerned about another government closure should look to Democratic members of Congress to remedy the issue ahead of the Feb. 15 spending bill deadline.

Sanders' comments come as a 17-member bipartisan congressional group is working to develop a spending bill that will be amenable to both parties' congressional delegations and to the president, the New York Times reported. However, Sanders' advice to federal workers seemed to suggest that the onus is on Democrats to avoid another shutdown in three weeks' time — not Trump. As the press secretary described via CNN:

My advice would be to call your Democrat member of Congress and ask them to fix the problem so we don't have to continue having this process.

The White House press secretary also implied that it's up to Democrats to end the spending bill stalemate at another point in her briefing, while simultaneously emphasizing that Trump " ... doesn’t want to go through another shutdown ... That’s not the goal," Fox News reported.

Sanders emphasized that she believes Democrats need to "come up with a deal," saying:

Ideally, Democrats would take these next three weeks to negotiate in good faith, as they indicated that they would, and come up with a deal that makes sense, that actually fixes the problem ... If they don’t come back with a deal, that means Democrats get virtually nothing ... That will ... force him [Trump] to take executive action that does not give Democrats the things that they want.

More to come ...