Adding more fuel to the fire over President Trump's controversial Russia comments, Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended President Trump at a press briefing on Wednesday in a way that raised further questions about his remarks. Earlier that day, Trump had responded "no" to a reporters question: "Is Russia still targeting the United States, Mr, President?" But the White House press secretary said at the briefing that Trump was saying "no" to answering that question, not "no" to possible Russian interference.

Soon after Sanders gave her version of the event, an ABC News video of Trump responding "no" made the rounds on Twitter. "Thank you very much," he says in the video, after the reporter asks the question. "No."

While speaking to the press, Sanders also touched upon the president's Tuesday clarification of his comments on Russia and Putin in Helsinki the day before. "The president saw a need to clarify the position. He saw how his comments were being interpreted, he looked at the transcript and clarified those comments," she said.

On Tuesday, as backlash over his comments during a Helsinki press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin grew, Trump attempted to walk back his remarks. "In a key sentence in my remarks, I said the word would instead of wouldn't," Trump said. "The sentence should have been, 'I don't see any reason why it wouldn't be Russia.' Sort of a double negative. So you can put that in, and I think that probably clarifies things."

In spite of his supposed clarification, Trump maintained that Russia did not meddle in the 2016 election.

