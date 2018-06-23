On Friday night, a Virginia restaurant owner refused to serve Sarah Huckabee Sanders because, according to the White House press secretary, she worked for President Trump. On Saturday, Sanders responded to the restaurant incident, saying its owner's actions "say far more about her than about me."

On Friday night, Sanders went to dinner at The Red Hen in Lexington, Va. with her family, according to a waiter. Only minutes later, the owner allegedly asked Sanders and her party to leave the establishment.

In a move perhaps learned from her boss, Sanders responded via a tweet on Saturday morning: "Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left. Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so."

According to Facebook, the restaraunt's chefs are Matt Adams and Becca Norris Adams.

More to come ...