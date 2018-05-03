In an interview Thursday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders addressed Michelle Wolf's WHCD monologue, telling Fox News that Wolf's ribbing "says a whole lot more about her than it says about me." Sanders told the Fox News hosts, unprompted, that she hasn't lost any friends as a result of Wolf's monologue, and suggested that Wolf is an unhappy person.

"I hope that she can find some of the same happiness that we all have," Sanders said, "because I think she may need a little more of that in her life, 'cause the rest of us here are doing great."

Host Ainsley Earhardt expressed sympathy for Sanders, telling her that "we're so sorry that that happened."

"There's no excuse for that," Earhardt said. "I mean, women should support other women." She added that Sanders "handled it with grace and with class."

Wolf teased plenty of politicians at the White House Correspondents Dinner in April, but one her jokes about Sanders drew the most attention and criticism. "I actually really like Sarah," Wolf said during her speech. "I think she's very resourceful. Like, she burns facts, and then she uses the ash to create a perfect smoky eye. Like, maybe she's born with it; maybe it's lies. It's probably lies."

