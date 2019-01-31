On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Trump was elected president because it was what God "wanted," though she didn't clarify why, exactly, she believed in POTUS' spiritual destiny. The comments came during an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network, when Sanders answered a question posed by CBN's David Brody, who asked if Trump's presidency "blew her mind" from a "spiritual perspective." Sanders certainly indicated that it did — but her comments left a lot of people scratching their heads.

To Brody, Sanders said in full, via CBS News,

I think God calls all of us to fill different roles at different times and I think that he wanted Donald Trump to become president, and that's why he's there and I think he has done a tremendous job in supporting a lot of the things that people of faith really care about.

Sanders did not clarify whether she believed God chose all of the presidents who preceded Trump, many of which have been mocked by the current president. She also didn't clarify whether she believed God called on her, specifically, to fill the role of press secretary of Trump's White House.

Of course, those are only a few of the questions that people asked of Sanders on Twitter, in response to her comments.

Bishop Talbert Swan wrote a Twitter thread of 10 questions, which included "What God are you talking about?" and "Did God sanction Trump grabbing women by the p*ssy?"

