Hurry up and grab your wallet and your family calendar, because for a limited time only, Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) will be offering free flights for kids under the age of 11. If you've been waiting for the perfect opportunity to book a cheap family vacation to Denmark, Norway, Finland or Sweden, this is it. Or, if you never even thought you'd be able to afford a trip to Scandinavia, let this deal entice you to consider it. For many, the difference between paying full price for the entire family's airfare is the difference between taking a trip or staying at home.

Traveling with a family is expensive, stressful, and complicated to plan — did I mention expensive? But free airfare for kids is definitely the kind of sweetener that makes the stress and planning well worth it. Saving a few hundred dollars on airfare frees up funds for other expenses so that you can actually enjoy Scandinavia when you get there – a subtle notion that's definitely woven into the fabric of this deal, but more on that later.

This deal includes free base airfare, which is just the cost of the ticket, not including applicable fees and taxes, and all children must be traveling with an adult on these flights. In 2019, the flight sale will run from Tuesday, September 17 through Friday, September 27, 2019, so you don't have much time to hem and haw over this trip — you've got to make a game time decision here. Applicable travel dates are from Friday, November 1, 2019 to Sunday, December 1, 2019 and Wednesday, January 8, 2020 to Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Kids traveling with an adult will be able to travel in SAS Go and SAS Plus classes from SAS’ seven U.S. gateways, which include: Boston, New York, Miami, Washington D.C., Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles to the Nordic countries of Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland (SAS operated and designated flights only).

Shutterstock

The other cool part of this flight deal is that not only will kids fly free, but they will also fly ~green~ as part of the airline’s CO 2 Youth Offset Program. The program is essentially a protective environmental initiative that offsets CO 2 emissions for kids tickets and business tickets. SAS uses a CO 2 calculator (you can find here) to estimate the amount of CO 2 emissions for each youth ticket (or business ticket), and then it swaps it for an equivalent amount towards energy projects that replace fossil fuel with renewable energy, with The Natural Capital Partners. So yeah, not only are you flying to Scandinavia with your family on the cheap, but you're also supporting renewable energy sources and helping to bring us closer to even larger and more efficient solutions.

Shutterstock

Now, if you're wondering what family-friendly excursions you can get involved in once you're in Scandinavia, their tourism board has tons of suggestions. For example, you can head to the oldest open-air museum in Sweden, Livrustkammaren (The Royal Armoury), where you can check out Nordic animals and chat with princesses and knights. Or, you can head to the Christmas market in Tivoli Gardens in Copenhagen, featuring carousels and elves from Nov. 16 to Jan. 5, or you an stay at the fairytale castle, of Imatran Valtionhotelli in Finland. While you're in Finland you'll also want to enjoy the Särkänniemi amusement park featuring the world’s northernmost dolphinarium, because yes, that's a thing (it's an aquarium for dolphins).

Ready to head to Northern Europe with the whole family? Set a reminder to book your tickets on Sept. 17.