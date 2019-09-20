The highly anticipated Savage X Fenty Fashion Show stream has finally hit Amazon Prime, offering viewers a front row seat to Rihanna's Fall/Winter 2019 collection (offered in sizes 32A to 42H, and XS to 3X.) If you're already planning on pre-ordering an item or two on Amazon, you might be curious to know how long Savage X pre-orders take to ship. No one likes waiting for packages, but your lingerie items won't make it to your doorstep in one day.

The much-anticipated show features a diverse group of models wearing the latest Savage X styles. Seeing this inclusive type of sexy will surely inspire Rihanna fans to pre-order a few pieces from the line. According to an Amazon rep, the pre-orders will ship depending on the drop month of the item purchased. All the items featured in the Savage X Fenty show are either from October or November drops. So if you buy a negligee that drops in November, you will have to wait over a month to receive it.

Upon selecting a size in a product on Amazon, customers will see if the item is currently for purchase or not. These red mesh bikini panties, for instance, are from a November drop, as the site says they will ship on Nov. 8.

It is worth noting, however, the same panties on the Savage X Fenty site have an estimated ship date of Oct. 16. Though Savage X says arrival of an item can take up to a week in some U.S. states once shipped, the item would still be received faster when ordering directly from Savage X. Bustle has reached out to Amazon for comment.

The Savage X Fenty show is currently available for stream on Amazon Prime, though it is only available to Prime customers, not anyone with an Amazon account. With appearances by Normani, Halsey, Laverne Cox, the Hadid sisters, and more, it's not a show to miss.

Plus, the fashion is off the hook.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The show originally took place during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 10, and was described in a press release from Savage X Fenty as “a radical departure from tradition, a one-of-a-kind event blending music, fashion, and culture."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you're excited about watching the Savage X Fenty show, treat yourself to a lacy bra or two as you're viewing the catwalk. You will have it on your doorstep before you know it.