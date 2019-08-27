Does Rihanna ever slow down? If so, a bit of relaxation doesn't seem to be happening any time soon for this mogul. Between launching multiple new products for Fenty Beauty and new lingerie designs, Bad Gal RiRi has been working on something else. Savage X Fenty's 2019 NYFW Runway show will stream on Amazon Prime. Not only is the Savage X creator likely creating new designs for her lingerie brand, she's also planning a runway show and getting it to a streaming platform.

In 2018, Rihanna disrupted many of the more traditional NYFW runway shows when she closed out with the week with her Savage X Fenty show. The event was a stunning tropical jungle theme with a cast of inclusive bodies and skin tones. Not only did the show feature NYFW staples like Gigi and Bella Hadid, but familiar face to Fenty Beauty and Savage X fans Slick Woods who walked the runway while pregnant. In fact, Woods even gave birth almost immediately after the show.

Now, Rihanna is back to turn the fashion industry on its head again with a brand new show that'll be accessible to all of her fans. The Savage X Fenty NYFW show will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Sept. 20 in 200 countries and territories.

As for what fans can expect this year, Rihanna and her lingerie brand aren't revealing much in terms of the creative direction of the show. However, that could be for the best. The first Savage X Fenty show was incredible for its unique blend of installations and live runway walks as well as its combination of dance, music, and fashion. In 2019, the brand has promised bigger and badder, so do you really want a spoiler?

Of the decision to stream the show on Amazon Prime, Rihanna says in a press release, "I couldn’t be more excited that everyone will have full access to the Savage X Fenty Show this year! We are working on creating a bold, sexy, super energetic experience for our viewers."

As for why Amazon chose to be the streaming platform for the 2019 show, the reasons are the same ones that make people love Rihanna and her brand. Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, says in a press release, "[Rihanna] has re-invented the idea of what fashionable lingerie should be for a global customer. The brand authentically reflects empowering statements of inclusivity, body positivity and fun! The Savage X Fenty Show promises to be a ground-breaking and truly unique experience and we’re thrilled to give our global customers an exclusive front row seat."

Following the initial show on Sept. 20, the Savage X Fenty 2019 NYFW runway show will continue its run on Amazon Prime. If you miss the first broadcast, you'll be able to watch the show later, or if you just can't get enough Rihanna and Savage X Fenty, you can rewatch the show on the platform.

If you want to catch the Savage x Fenty runway and experience all the magic of Rihanna, mark your calendar for Sept. 20 and make sure you're subscribed to Amazon Prime. You won't want to miss a moment of what's sure to be an incredible, inclusive show.