Where there’s warmer weather, there’s a fashionista putting away their sweaters for next year. Now that spring has sprung, Savage X Fenty just dropped a bunch of new lingerie styles (offers sizes XS to 3X) in the cutest spring colors. This is one panty drop that’s prepared to turn Fenty "savages" into "Thotianas." Don’t say you weren’t warned, sis.

In February 2019, Savage X launched its monthly subscription box service for VIP members, which launches the first day of every month. However, along with the drop of her VIP subscription box for April, Auntie RiRi also dropped 27 other lingerie goodies in new colors.

The Bajan singer announced in an Instagram post on March 30 that a new Savage X drop was on the way. Dressed in a yellow mesh set, she captioned the photo “Waiting for that April @savagexfenty drop… get it on April 1st !!”

Sassy styles in the new drop include high-leg leopard print bikini bottoms, floral print bras, cheeky boy shorts, mesh briefs, and even a garter belt. While these sound super luxe, all the new spring pieces range from $14 to $49. Plus, members in the VIP program can get it all for 50 percent off.

This new drop puts is in full bloom and already available on the Savage X website, so here are some of the hottest pieces.

Savage X Fenty Baclonette Bra

Balconette Bra $49 Savage X Fenty Buy at Savage X Fenty

Spring-appropriate and super cute, this Balconette bra gives wearers support. With underwire cups and adjustable straps, this is one undergarment that will keep "the girls" secure. Plus, it's offered in band sizes 32 to 38 and cup sizes A through DD.

Savage X Fenty Mesh Cami

Mesh Cami $30 Savage X Fenty Buy at Savage X Fenty

While fans may not transform into RiRi herself in this mesh cami, it's an adorable piece to put in their panty drawer. The mesh cami is see-through, but features a floral print with a satin bow in the front.

Savage X Fenty High Leg Leopard Lace Bikini

High Leg Leopard Lace Bikini $18.50 Savage X Fenty Buy at Savage X Fenty

This High Leg Leopard Lace Bikini is reminiscent of '90s swimsuits, but with a lacy twist and with more backside coverage. While fans can buy these saucy undies in brown sugar, it's also available in shades Honey, a light nude and Caviar, a matte black color.

Savage X Fenty Floral Print Cheeky

Floral Print Cheeky $30 Savage X Fenty Buy at Savage X Fenty

Savage X's Floral Print Cheeky undies are party in the front with a surprise in the back. These panties are decorated with organza floral embroidery and features a cut-out and ruching at the back. VIP members can snag these cute bottoms for $24 rather than its regular $30 price tag.

Savage X Fenty Floral Print Garter Belt

Floral Print Garter Belt $39 Savage X Fenty Buy at Savage X Fenty

Taking floral lingerie to a new level, Rihanna brings fans this floral print garter belt. While it's only offered in sizes XS to XL, the belt has adjustable straps.

Savage X Fenty Leopard Lace Thong

Leopard Lace Thong $18.50 Savage X Fenty Buy at Savage X Fenty

The Honey Leopard Lace Thong is one of the slinkiest pieces in this new drop. It features a leopard lace print with stretch mesh in the back, but be warned, it states this piece offers minimal coverage.

Savage X Fenty Mesh Short

Mesh Short $30 Savage X Fenty Buy at Savage X Fenty

Match the mesh cami with a pair of the mesh shorts. These shorts are mid-rises with an elastic waistband and comes in colors Neon Butterfly and Millennial Pink.

Savage X Fenty Lined Cinched Bralette

Lined Cinched Bralette $44 Savage X Fenty Buy at Savage X Fenty

This Lined Cinched Bralette is one of the flirtiest pieces out of the yellow options offered in the drop. The bralette offers moderate support with its foam cups and has a hook-and-eye bra closure in the back.

RiRi is continues to surprise her Navy with sweet but fierce lingerie. This spring is about to get a lot more savage.