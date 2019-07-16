Save $300 On A MacBook Air During Amazon's Prime Day Sale (It's Selling Out Fast)

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is in full effect and deals are going fast. While you can expect steep discounts in countless categories, some of the best deals to be had are the lightening deals. These *super* limited time deals can go in mere minutes due to seriously slashed prices and limited supplies. One such deal that won't last long is the Apple MacBook Air that is currently 30% off — but at the time of publishing the deal was already over 50% claimed, so you'll need to act fast!

30% Off An Apple MacBook Air

This is one of the most popular Mac notebooks. With a thinner and lighter design for easy portability and high-resolution Retina display that features True Tone technology for razor-sharp clarity. This model has 8 GM of memory and a1.8 GHz Dual-core Intel Core i5 processor. Unlike some MacBooks, this one dos have two SB 3 ports and Thunderbolt 2 port.

While the MacBook maybe the highest profile lightening deal of the day, it's definitely not the only one. Amazon is featuring epic lightening deals through out their Prime Day event and discounts can be deep, so keep checking back for more deals!

Missed out on the MacBook? Here are a few more of our favorite Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals:

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments.