Notoriously private couple Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost got engaged five months ago and haven't shared any details about the big moment — until now. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, Johansson revealed Jost's proposal felt straight out of a James Bond film, which is an analogy that makes a bit more sense when you hear the rest of what she said.

According to the Avengers star, her fiancé nailed his proposal by catching her off-guard. "He did like a whole James Bond situation. It was surprising. He's got a lot behind that news desk he's hiding," she said, referencing his Saturday Night Live Weekend Update gig. "Even if you kind of imagine what that moment is going to be like, it’s still a beautiful moment." While Johansson didn't get into specifics of how exactly Jost popped the question (aside from calling it "very personal"), she shut down DeGeneres' guess that it involved a hot-air balloon. She also didn't reveal a wedding date, joking, "I have to clear my schedule first."

Jost proposed with a pear-shaped ring believed to be the work of jewelry designer James de Givenchy, Town & Country reported. Coincidentally, de Givenchy has been referred to as the "James Bond of the jewelry world," according to the magazine. Since they're such a private couple, it's only fitting the comedian picked a designer also known for being "stealth and discreet."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In a September interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Johansson shared her first memory of Jost, which happened during her third time hosting SNL in 2010. The comedian pitched a skit based on 16 and Pregnant and My Super Sweet 16, and even though Johansson described it as "some dumb parody that he had written," she was drawn to his confidence in directing it.

Seven years later, Johansson and Jost started dating, and their engagement was confirmed by the Associated Press this past May. A source told People that Johansson appreciates Jost's sarcasm and the pair bonded over "a love for acerbic humor and outrage at social issues gone bad."

Prior to her relationship with the SNL star, she was married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2010, and to Romain Dauriac, with whom she shares a daughter, from 2015 to 2017. Jost's past love life has stayed under-wraps, but at a stand-up performance in July, he joked that he was "so scared of marriage for so long" because it felt like everyone around him was tying the knot. Now, he's finally facing those fears with Johansson.