On Tuesday night, the scientific community lost one of its most influential figures. But scientists' tributes to Stephen Hawking vow that his influence on the field — and on their own learning experiences — will never die. Astronomers, astronauts, and physicists honored not only his mind-blowing findings about black holes and relativity, but also his optimistic outlook on life.

Following his family's announcement of his death in Cambridge, The Guardian reported, the University's vice-chancellor Professor Stephen Toope pretty accurately summed up how people are remembering Hawking and his legacy.

Professor Hawking was a unique individual who will be remembered with warmth and affection not only in Cambridge but all over the world. His exceptional contributions to scientific knowledge and the popularisation of science and mathematics have left an indelible legacy. His character was an inspiration to millions.

Hawkings was the Lucasian Professor of Mathematics at the University of Cambridge for 30 years up until 2009. Still, after he retired, he never truly slowed down. For example, he helped create a documentary on space colonization called Stephen Hawking: Expedition New Earth in 2015 and even continued proposing new theories about black holes. And less than a year before he died, the Imperial College London gave him an Honorary Doctorate.

Now, his fellow scientists want to make sure his musings inspire the future generation to be fascinated by the universe too. Here are just some of the ways they paid homage.

"Ambassador Of Science" The federal agency that's oftentimes on the cutting edge of all things related to space,

"A Kind Of Vacuum ... " DeGrasse Tyson, himself, is a force to be reckoned with. Here, he uses the definition of a black hole to describe the empty space Hawking's passing left.

"Saying Something Very Deep About How The Universe Works" This theoretical physicist who works at Rutgers took a moment to reflect on some of his most fascinating theories.

"Definition Of Mind Over Matter" The astronomy blogger hit the nail on the head.

"Colossal Mind & Wonderful Spirit" Computer scientists Tim Berners-Lee is known as the inventor of the World Wide Web. No big deal.

"I'm Not Afraid Of Death" The co-founder of Coursera shared a Hawking quote that essentially anyone can learn from — scientist or not.

"Superheroes Never Really Die" The creator of the science learning YouTube channel AsapSCIENCE reflected on how much he looked up to Hawking when he was a kid.

"Making Complex Theories ... More Accessible" The Microsoft CEO, who was once in charge of building's the program's computing platforms, pointed out how Hawking made complicated matters more accessible to people.

"When His Wheelchair Shot Out ... " This archaeologist remembered a time she apparently literally ran into him in Cambridge. Supposedly, he almost knocked her off her bike.

"That Says Something" As an astrophysicist at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, Jonathan McDowell traveled back to the time he actually saw Hawking give a lecture. By that time, Hawking had to rely on a computer system to communicate with people for him. He was unable to use his own voice. According to The Sun, he used his cheek to control the computer screen.

"Successful Communicator & Scientist" This astrophysicist based in Sydney, Australia praised his ability to communicate with his audiences, even though it was anything but easy.

Fueling The "Courage For A Career In Astrophysics" The astrophysicist even mentioned on Twitter that he got to have lunch with Hawking once. "Stephen Hawking was born on the 300th death anniversary of Galileo Galilei, and died on the 139th birth anniversary of Albert Einstein," he noted in another tweet. "Gravity is indeed deterministic."

"Such A Pleasure" The Associate Professor of Physics and Astronomy at Barnard College gave her condolences to his family.

"Totally Hooked Me On Physics" The NASA astrophysicist partly credits A Brief History of Time for her initial interest in physics. After all, it can be an intimidating subject.

"Level Of Optimism About Humanity's Potential" The Einstein Fellow at University of California San Diego's Center for Astrophysics and Space Sciences said he made her outlook just a little bit brighter.

"Such A Legend" The British astronomer, who's also a presenter on BBC's Stargazing Live shared his feelings on the icon's death.

"Beyond The Event Horizon" The "event horizon" is essentially described as the "point of no return" when gravity refuses to let anything escape. Hawking defined it as a black hole's boundary.

"Quite A Character" Hawking spoke at the Royal Institution in London when he was nearly 74 years old and one of his quotes seems to sum up his personality pretty well. “Well, I am not sure I have ever been called an introvert before," he said. "Just because I spent a lot of time thinking doesn’t mean I don’t like parties and getting into trouble."