After weeks of rumors surrounding the status of their relationship, multiple reports have confirmed that Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have split. The couple had been dating for three years, with Richie even making a cameo appearance on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Bustle has reached out to reps for both Disick and Richie, but did not receive any immediate response.

Richie and Disick made waves when they first started dating in 2017, mostly due to their 16-year age gap. But, according to sources cited by E! News, their ages didn't have anything to do with their split. "Sofia wants to make sure Scott gets the help he needs before they can be in a healthy relationship," the source claimed.

Disick recently checked himself into a rehab center for mental health issues stemming from the loss of his parents. However, he left abruptly after the treatment center allegedly leaked a photo of him to the press. "Shockingly as a result of the HIPAA violation of the facility and his violation of privacy, he has checked himself out and is immediately returning home," said his attorney, Marty Singer, in a statement on May 4. Richie reportedly wants Disick to seek treatment before they get back together, according to E! News and a separate report form Us Weekly. "Scott and Sofia are on a break until Scott straightens himself out more," a source told Us Weekly.

The two have reportedly been quarantining separately. In fact, just as the news of their split broke, Disick shared an update to his Instagram story showing him spending some father-daughter time with Penelope, whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian. They are also parents to two boys, Mason and Reign.

Just because Richie and Disick appear to be off for now doesn't mean a reunion isn't possible in the future. As a source told E! News, "they aren't completely calling it quits just yet."

If you or someone you know is seeking help for mental health concerns, visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) website, or call 1-800-950-NAMI(6264). For confidential treatment referrals, visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) website, or call the National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357). In an emergency, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or call 911.