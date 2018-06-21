All of the best foods begin with the letter "p." Don't believe it? Consider pie, peaches, pastries, potatoes, and, of course, pickles. So what happens if you combine the latter two? Something unprecedented: Pickle-flavored Pringles. Pringles Screamin' Dill Pickle is perhaps the brand's most daring flavor yet. Its bold, big flavor is a must-try for fans of unexpected food combinations and pickleheads alike.

Pringles has never been one to shy away from the original. In fact, the entire premise behind the potato snack was unheard of when Pringles first dropped. Pringles have, in recent years, as the Wall Street Journal reports, been at the center of a semantic controversy. Their former parent company argued Pringles aren't actually chips, but rather potato crisps. Made of less than 50 percent potato flour and extruded from a machine as opposed to being cut from a potato like a regular chip, the snack ~technically~ doesn't quality as a chip. But, who cares? They're delicious and release a bounty of the inventive flavors — about 29 can be found on shelves around the United States, according to Mental Floss.

But, despite the countless flavors to choose from, you're going to want to opt for the Screamin' Dill Pickle Pringles. The taste is described on the Pringles website as "...so big and bold and … freaking Xtra that it just screams 'PICKLE'." Think you are up to the task?

Perhaps you are someone who is unphased by the prospect of a pucker-worthy potato crisp, perhaps you're in the market for something else that packs an aggressively pickley punch?

Van Holten's Pickle Ice Freeze Pops, which are available on Amazon Prime, en masse, are not for folks out there who only ~kinda~ like pickles. If you're the kind of person who loves to chow down on them from straight out of the jar, these are the perfect summer snack for you. The pickle-ice pops are made of real pickle juice, with the addition of added electrolytes for performance-enhancing and recovery purposes. Pickle juice is, per Amazon's description, "known to be loaded with essential minerals and electrolytes like sodium, potassium, calcium and magnesium that your body needs to perform at its peak." There is all this talk of expensive, unknown superfoods that is circulating, but as it turns out, one of the best might have been under everyone's noses (and in their refrigerators).

Following the ~authentic~ pickle juice lead is artisan cocktail brine. Washington, DC-based Gordy's crafted its Fine Brine for to be paired with one thing and one thing only: booze. It provides a tangy mixer for all your bar cart needs, and is made of the salt water pickles come packaged The taste is described on its website as possessing a, "perfect balance of salty, tangy, and sweet."

Trader Joe's

Okay, but since you're enticed by pickle Pringles, what you're really craving is a more substantial snack, right? Like Pringles Screamin' Dill Pickle, Trader Joe's Popcorn in a Pickle has been a staple in stores for a while now. But, it, too, is something you don't want to sleep on. Instagrammer JunkFoodMom, who is about as close as one can get to being an expert on interesting supermarket finds, recently posted about the snack, slingshotting it back into internet stardom. She posted a photo of the large bag, with a handful of popcorn displayed in the foreground. Her accompanying caption reads: "TJ's popcorn with the 'bite and tang of dill pickles.' I’m not a huge fan of pickle flavored snacks but found this strangely addicting. Dill oil is used to make these perfectly picklelicious."

Picklelicious is definitely the most apt way to describe the abundance of pickle-flavored snacks available. If you're looking to snag Pringles' take on the most recent trend in food, head over to Amazon. You can grab a double pack of canisters for less than $10 (and they're on Prime!).