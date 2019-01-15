After taking some time away from social media over the last several months, Selena Gomez has returned to Instagram. And her latest post provides some insight into how the singer is doing during her time out of the spotlight. Back in October, TMZ reported that Gomez had entered a mental health treatment facility after suffering from an emotional breakdown during a recent hospital visit. (Bustle reached out to Gomez's rep for comment at the time of the report, but did not receive an immediate response.)

A source recounted the incident to People, stating that "the panic attack in the hospital was the tipping point" and made Gomez realize that she needed to seek treatment in order to make a full recovery. "She realized she needed to seek additional help for her ongoing emotional issues," the source reportedly told People. "She's surrounded by close family and has a lot of support. She's doing better now and is seeking treatment on the east coast."

Given the stigma that still surrounds mental health even today, it's always inspiring to see celebrities use their platforms as public figures to start a dialogue about important issues such as this and allow their fans to see that they're human just like us. Gomez's Instagram post appears to be doing just that by offering an uplifting and heartfelt message to her many supportive fans.

Along with posting a few images of herself, Gomez's caption provides some empowering words that make it clear she's definitely in a better place at the start of 2019. The caption reads in full:

"It's been awhile since you have heard from me, but I wanted to wish everyone a happy new year and to thank you for your love and support. Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth. It's always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming. Trust me, it’s not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead. Love you all."

The message itself doesn't go into a ton of detail about everything Gomez has been going through lately, but it definitely indicates that she's feeling better and looking forward to the future. The singer's social media hiatus began in September, so it's been quite a while since fans have heard from her in this capacity. Her last post prior to this occurred on Sept. 23, 2018, where she explained that she was going to be taking a step back from the platform for a bit. She wrote:

"Update: taking a social media break. Again. As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember — negative comments can hurt anybody's feelings. Obvi."

Thankfully, it seems the time away has done her some much needed good, allowing us to welcome her back to the platform with open arms.