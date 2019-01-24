Only 24 days into 2019 and Selena Gomez has already blessed fans with new music. Selena's Gomez is featured on Julia Michaels' "Anxiety," the opening track off the songwriters new EP, Inner Monologue Part 1. As the title suggests, this new song sets some of their overwhelming feelings to an acoustic guitar. And it might just be the track that everyone needs right now.

On her Gomez's first new track since last year's "Taki Taki" by DJ Snake featuring Cardi B, she and Michaels are opening up about what it really feels like to suffer from anxiety. The gentle strummers starts with Michaels talking about how her friends and exes don't seem to understand what she's dealing with.

"They don't understand why I can't sleep through the night/I've been told that I could take something to fix it," Michaels sings on the chorus. "Damn, I wish it, I wish it was that simple, ah/All my friends they don't know what it's like, what it's like."

Then Gomez sweetly joins in to talk about how lonely it can feel to be dealing with anxiety. "Always wanted to be one of those people in the room/That says something and everyone puts their hand up," Gomez sings. "Like, 'If you're sad, put your hand up. If you hate someone, put your hand up. If you're scared, put your hand up.'"

Chances are a lot of people would put theirs up for that last one. And that's exactly what Gomez and Michaels hopes will happen.

On Thursday (Jan. 24), Gomez took to Instagram to talk about the song and what it means to work with her "sweet soul sister" Michaels, who's written a few Gomez hits including "Revival" and "Sober."

"Julia you have been a huge part of my life. You have taught me how to have courage when I have self doubt," Gomez wrote on Insta. "This song is extremely close to my heart as I’ve experienced anxiety and know a lot of my friends do too. You’re never alone if you feel this way. The message is much needed and I really hope you guys like it!"

Gomez has been very open about her anxiety that stems from her lupus, a chronic inflammatory illness in which the immune system attacks its own tissues. She's also taken time away from the spotlight to work on her emotional wellbeing.

Most recently in October when she was hospitalized for mental health treatment after reportedly experiencing stress-related panic attacks and an emotional breakdown that People reported stemmed from receiving a low white blood cell count report, which can be a side effect of a kidney transplant, something Gomez underwent in the summer of 2017.

Gomez's honesty about her own anxiety is why Michaels wanted her to appear on the track. In an interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 on Apple Music, Michaels said after writing the song she sent it to Gomez.

"And I was like, 'I think it'd be really awesome to have a song with two women on it that struggle with the same thing, that are talking about something other than two women fighting for a guy's attention,'" Michaels said, adding, "It's almost like a female empowerment song without it being a female empowerment song. It's us saying, 'Hey we have anxiety and we're OK with it.'"

This new single is an anthem for those who need to know they're not alone. The best part is, it's from two people who actually know where they're coming from.