Some days are certainly better than others. On one of her not-so-good days, Selma Blair updated fans on her health via a raw and candid May 3 Instagram post. "Here’s a truth. I feel sick as all hell," the actor, who revealed her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in October, captioned a selfie in which she is lying down with a stuffed animal and seems to be struggling to keep her eyes open. The mom to 7-year-old Arthur (with her ex Jason Bleick) continued:

"I am vomiting and all the things which are not polite to speak of. My son ran away. From me. I have to get him to school. The medical treatments take their toll. I am going to get through this. We do. This will pass."

In addition to her obvious positivity and drive to persevere, Blair, who, days ago, shared a photo of herself getting a plasma infusion, further addressed fellow parents. "And to moms and dads who watch their kids sick on things we want them to take to get better... I hold you," she wrote. "So glad this is me and not my child."

Despite admitting in the caption that she "cannot imagine ever feeling ok again" and using the hashtags "#roughday" and "#realitycheck," Blair recognized that "it's still morning" and ended her post with a positive message: "We get through."

Indeed, later that day, things seemed to be somewhat improving, as she posted another Instagram shot in which she was dressed up in a chic menswear-inspired look, complete with Chanel loafers, holding her cane.

As she shared in the second photo's caption: "I cleaned up. I went out. I got sick. I ran into @sharonstone ❤️ and felt comforted. She is wise and beautiful. Thank you. #showup and things happen ⭐️"

Of course, Stone isn't the only famous friend she has been able to count on for support. Recently, Blair posed for a photo with Michael J. Fox, who was diagnosed with young-onset Parkinson's disease in 1991. "I like this man ... I am not alone in feeling this way," she captioned the April 3 pic, in part. She also called Fox "the best" and thanked him, along with Dirty Dancing star, Jennifer Grey, whom Blair noted snapped the photo.

For his part, Fox responded to his friend's sweet post, writing in a comment, "You are truly an inspiration."

In a late February interview with Good Morning America's Robin Roberts, Blair revealed that Fox had given her advice, since he is also an actor who has long dealt with a chronic illness. As she shared with Roberts, "I said, ‘I don’t know who to tell, I’m dropping things, I’m doing strange things.’ … He got in touch with me… but like really he gives me hope."

During the same GMA interview, which aired shortly following the Vanity Fair Oscars party — Blair's first red carpet appearance after going public with her diagnosis — she also shared some of her symptoms. At the time, the actor revealed that she was in the midst of an MS flare-up and was experiencing spasmodic dysphonia, which was noticeably affecting her speech.

Even so, Blair bravely powered through the interview both to explain her own journey with MS, as well as to raise awareness of the disease. “I am doing very well,” she added to Roberts. “Being able to just put out what being in the middle of an aggressive form of Multiple sclerosis is like. So my speech, I have spasmodic dysphonia right now. … It is interesting to be here to say this is what my particular case looks like right now.”

Blair's transparency through both her good and bad days is certainly an inspiration to all of her fans and followers.