It's the most wonderful time of the year, and no, it's not Christmas yet. The Sephora VIB Sale is back! The twice annual event has returned just in time for the holiday season. While sure, you could knock out shopping for your friends and family during this time, the massively popular event featuring everything (seriously, everything) the retailer has to offer is far too good not to grab yourself a little something, too.

According to Allure, the second Sephora VIB sale of the year begins Nov. 1, but as usual, there are details you need to know to determine when your shopping experience will start and what your discount percentage will be. For VIB Rouge members — those in the top tier of Sephora Rewards — the sale does, in fact, start on Nov. 1 with early access to all items and a 20% discount. Plus, on the event's start date, VIB Rouge members can bring a friend to shop with them, and they'll qualify for the same discount.

For those who have't reached Rouge status (aka you spent less than $1000 in a calendar year), the dates and discounts differ. If you qualify for VIB status or the absolutely free Insider level (seriously, go sign up for this free level now before the sale begins), the 2019 Sephora VIB sale starts Nov. 7 and extends until Nov. 11. However, the discount amounts change. VIB members have 15% off while regular Insiders have a 10% discount.

Customers can shop both in Sephora stores or at the retailer's website. For those who choose to shop at a Sephora location (because hello, you need your perfect shade in Fenty Pro Filt'r), be sure to bring your in your announcement e-mail. If you're shopping online, simply use code HOLIDAYSAVE at checkout.

Sephora's reach has expanded greatly in 2019 thanks to its Next Big Thing strategy giving customers even more to shop during this VIB sale. The initiative is a push on behalf of the retailer to feature more up and coming or digitally based brands in-stores. The Next Big Thing means that full displays and new brands will be placed in all US store locations. Names like Kaja, Patrick Ta, and Pretty Vulgar will be seen alongside more common brands Sephora shoppers usually see which gives those who want to try something new during the Sephora VIB the opportunity to do so.

Compile your list of must-haves, restocks, and wish list items, and get ready to shop the 2019 Sephora VIB Sale.