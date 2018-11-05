It's not often that you have a run in with a discount on high-end beauty products, but when the Holy Grail of all things makeup shaves its original prices down, beauty fans will drop what they're doing, and grab a netted basket. Sephora's makeup deals in the VIB Beauty Insider Sale is holding nothing back this year, where makeup geeks everywhere can snag some major makeup steals.

If you're not one caught up with makeup on a Jaclyn Hill level, there's probably one, or maybe five makeup mavens in your life that you can shop the holidays for, so there's no better time than now to get in with the VIB's. Sephora divides three weekends for different its rewards program members to nab discounts on their entire purchase.

VIB Rougue members are in luck, though, because the sale officially started on Nov 2. Basically it allows those signed up for this level of the program gets to snatch makeup deals 20 percent off, like, before anyone else.

On the other hand, Nov. 9 is when VIB members get to grab their coint for the same discount, and then a 15 percent discount is offered to the Beauty Insider members starting Nov. 16.

For the holiday season is upon us, here are 15 of the best makeup deals in Sephora's Beauty Insider Sale.

1. FARSÁLI Skintune Blur Perfecting Primer Serum

If you've ever watched a 1-minute Instagram makeup tutorial, then you're bound to have spotted this game-changing, silky primer by Farsali. While it's originally $54 price tag may have scared you away, maybe with the discount you can bring yourself to snag it.

2. Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Pro Filt'r Complexion Essentials

Why not catch a bargain and get the whole Fenty fam of complexion essentials for the holidays? While it's an online exclusive, it's a $100 value, and that's a deal you can't pass up.

3. Benefit Cosmetics Brow Contour Pro

Brows are a necessary fix for some and Benefit's Brow Contour Pro is for eyebrow perfectionists. No one can blame you for not wanting to throw your dollars at a brow product, but it really all depends on if you're really about that arched brow life.

4. Too Faced Born This Way Foundation

This crowd pleaser is one that Beauty Insider members will probably throw their credit cards at. A 15 percent discount to bring your face to a skin-like finish is kind of a no-brainer.

5. Huda Beauty Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette

Beauty Insiders who were skeptical of paying full price can get one (maybe two if you're really feeling tthese) of these high pigmented Obsession eyeshadow palettes. The discount may have you shelling out the dough you couldn't bare to before.

6. Anastasia Beverly Hills Sultry Eyeshadow Palette

As a Rougue member, this is the time to go a little palette-crazy and you need a sickening eye look for the New Year. You might as well shoot your shot with the most sultry palette of the year.

7. Laurea Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder

One of the most game-changing translucent powders is up for grabs during the sale. If your makeup is melting, you may want to snatch this up to keep your base in place.

8. Charlotte Tilbury Eyes To Mesmerize Cream Eyeshadow

Cream shadows can go 0 to 100 on the glitter spectrum, but this Charlotte Tilsbury cream shadow is one to play with. And for a little under $30, you could stay away?

9. Fenty Beauty Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter Palette

Now that the holy grail of highlighter palettes has launched, you can splurge on Fenty's Killawatt Foil palette. It's perfect to ice out your face for the season.

10. NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer

For some, concealer is a must-have on your tired-eyed days and Nars' iconic cream concealer may be worth the buy to look like you woke up like that.

11. BeautyBlender Sponge

Why wouldn't you use your VIB status to re-up on your BeautyBlenders. It's hard to part with your old one, but you'll be thankful you saved $4 this time.

12. Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color

Fenty Beauty's Stunna Lip Paints are so diverse, you may find yourself snatching up all five of them to give to one lippie lover in your life.

13. Dominique Cosmetics Latte Eyeshadow Palette

Feeling in the fall mood? Dominique Cosmetics' Latte palette screams nudes, creams and browns. And if you want a bold touch, it's got you covered there, too for $33.

14. Anastasia Beverly Hills Contour Cream Kit

Contouring may be a thing of the past for some people, but for Beauty Insiders who crave a chiseled cheekbone, stash Anastasia's contour kit into your stocking.

15. Urban Decay Naked Cherry Palette

The cherry palette is something to think about buying for Valentine's Day will hit you before you know it. For whichever sweetheart that will be celebrating with you, this palette will be a go-to.

This season is filled with deals that may overwhelm you. But once you find the discounts for products you wouldn't dare splurge on before, you may be singing a different carol this time around.