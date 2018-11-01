It's the most wonderful time of the year! No, it's not quite Christmas, but it is Sephora's VIB sale for the holidays. The major beauty retailer is having their iconic sale just in time for the the holiday season, so if you want to stock up on your own beauty goods, or you want to do some shopping for your friends and family (which makes you a far better person than most beauty junkies), now is the perfect time to do it.

If you're even just the most novice of beauty product user, you've probably heard of Sephora's VIB sale. The event is typically split up into three weekends where different levels of their rewards program get discounts on their entire purchase. For Sephora VIB Rouge members, this means access to items beginning Nov. 2 (before anyone else) with a whopping 20 percent discount. As for VIB members, they'll receive access the following weekend on Nov. 9 with the same discount, and finally base tier Beauty Insider members will get their 15 percent off beginning Nov. 16.

What are some of the best deals being offered during the sale? It's time to stock up on your favorites and maybe finally add that splurge item to your cart.

T3 Whirl Trio Interchangable Styling Wand $216 Sephora If you love watching hair stylist work their magic, you've probably seen T3 products. They're some of the most sworn by on the market, but they do cost a pretty penny. That's why the VIB sale is such a good time to shop it. With this trio, you're technically getting three tools, and with 30,000 loves on the Sephora website, people definitely seem to think it's worth it. Buy At Sephora

Tatcha The Silk Canvas Protective Primer $41.60 Sephora If you're looking to use your Sephora VIB discount to snag some of the retailer's bestsellers, the Tatcha Silk Canvas Primer should be on your list. Not only is this product the current best-selling primer on the site, but with 100,000 loves, it's hard to pass up. Buy At Sephora

Farmacy Beauty Green Clean Makeup Meltaway Cleansing Balm $27.20 Sephora If you're an avid user of micellar water, you may be thinking that anything over $12 is obscene for a makeup remover. You clearly haven't tried Green Clean. Not only does this balm turn into a smooth oil cleanser in your hands, but it won't strip your skin of moisture while removing every last bit of makeup on your face. Buy At Sephora

Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay In Place Foundation $33.60 Sephora When it comes to foundation, Estee Lauder's Double Wear is an icon. This long-lasting formula comes in 56 different shade and is the number one best seller at Sephora. If the typical $42 has scared you off, the Sephora VIB sale is your chance to check this product out. Buy At Sephora

Dyson Airwrap Styler $439.20 Sephora Want the product that's blowing up the beauty internet? It's the Dyson Airwrap. This ultra-costly product comes with seven attachments, though, which means you get seven tools in one. Plus, with the VIB discount, the cost is reduced by over $100! Buy At Sephora

OleHenriksen Truth Serum $57.60 Sephora OleHenriksen's Truth Serum is the ultimate answer to brightening the skin and adding hydration. Let's be honest, your makeup look is only as good as your skincare, and this serum, which is suitable for all skin types, will have you glowing. Buy At Sephora

NARS Blush $24 Sephora NARS Blush in the shade Orgasm is a classic, but it's also quite a pretty penny. Ringing in at $30, it's nearly the cost of a foundation. Thanks to the VIB sale, though, you can snag the product for just $24. Buy At Sephora

Farsali SkinTune Blur Perfecting Primer Serum $43.20 Sephora Have you ever seen those Instagram videos of makeup artists dripping things onto their face? Those are probably Farsali primers, and their newest iteration combines smoothing and blurring effects with skin care. Basically, it's makeup and skin care in one product, and you need it. Buy At Sephora

Dior Lip Glow $27.20 Sephora Dior Lip Glow is expensive. There's really no getting around that fact, but it's worth it. The lip color enhancing product is so moisturizing. It's definitely a must-have during the VIB sale. Buy At Sephora

Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream $54.40 Sephora Drunk Elephant's Protini is well on it's way to reaching cult classic status. It's not just a Sephora best-seller, it's also just a great product that helps prevent loss of firmness and combat dryness. Buy At Sephora

Clearly, there's no shortage of incredible items to shop during the Sephora VIB sale. Honestly, the hardest part will be stopping yourself from buying it all.