The Best Deals From Sephora's VIB Beauty Insider 2018 Sale
It's the most wonderful time of the year! No, it's not quite Christmas, but it is Sephora's VIB sale for the holidays. The major beauty retailer is having their iconic sale just in time for the the holiday season, so if you want to stock up on your own beauty goods, or you want to do some shopping for your friends and family (which makes you a far better person than most beauty junkies), now is the perfect time to do it.
If you're even just the most novice of beauty product user, you've probably heard of Sephora's VIB sale. The event is typically split up into three weekends where different levels of their rewards program get discounts on their entire purchase. For Sephora VIB Rouge members, this means access to items beginning Nov. 2 (before anyone else) with a whopping 20 percent discount. As for VIB members, they'll receive access the following weekend on Nov. 9 with the same discount, and finally base tier Beauty Insider members will get their 15 percent off beginning Nov. 16.
What are some of the best deals being offered during the sale? It's time to stock up on your favorites and maybe finally add that splurge item to your cart.
1. Urban Decay All Nighter
Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray Duo
$31.20
Is this deal great on its own? Yes! However, with the 20 percent off discount of the Sephora VIB sale, you'll be snagging this gem for less than the price of even a single bottle of Urban Decay's iconic setting spray.
2. T3 Whirl Trio
T3 Whirl Trio Interchangable Styling Wand
$216
If you love watching hair stylist work their magic, you've probably seen T3 products. They're some of the most sworn by on the market, but they do cost a pretty penny. That's why the VIB sale is such a good time to shop it. With this trio, you're technically getting three tools, and with 30,000 loves on the Sephora website, people definitely seem to think it's worth it.
3. Tatcha The Silk Canvas
Tatcha The Silk Canvas Protective Primer
$41.60
If you're looking to use your Sephora VIB discount to snag some of the retailer's bestsellers, the Tatcha Silk Canvas Primer should be on your list. Not only is this product the current best-selling primer on the site, but with 100,000 loves, it's hard to pass up.
4. Farmacy Green Clean
Farmacy Beauty Green Clean Makeup Meltaway Cleansing Balm
$27.20
If you're an avid user of micellar water, you may be thinking that anything over $12 is obscene for a makeup remover. You clearly haven't tried Green Clean. Not only does this balm turn into a smooth oil cleanser in your hands, but it won't strip your skin of moisture while removing every last bit of makeup on your face.
5. Estee Lauder Double Wear
Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay In Place Foundation
$33.60
When it comes to foundation, Estee Lauder's Double Wear is an icon. This long-lasting formula comes in 56 different shade and is the number one best seller at Sephora. If the typical $42 has scared you off, the Sephora VIB sale is your chance to check this product out.
6. Briogeo Scalp Revival
Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo
$33.60
$42 for a shampoo is, well, kind of a lot of money. Thankfully, though, Sephora's VIB sale reduces the cost of the nourishing, exfoliating scalp shampoo nearly down to the $30 mark. If you deal with a flaky scalp or just use a ton of dry shampoo, this shampoo should definitely make your list.
7. Glow Recipe Watermelon Mask
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask
$36
If you love K-beauty, skin care, or sleeping masks, you've probably heard of this product from Glow Recipe. With its watermelon scent, hydrating and exfoliating effects, and its popularity, it's a deal that's too good to miss.
8. Dyson Air Wrap
$439.20
Want the product that's blowing up the beauty internet? It's the Dyson Airwrap. This ultra-costly product comes with seven attachments, though, which means you get seven tools in one. Plus, with the VIB discount, the cost is reduced by over $100!
9. Pat McGrath Bronze Seduction
Pat McGrath Mothership V Eyeshadow Palette in Bronze Seduction
$100
If you're a makeup lover, you know the world begins and ends with Pat McGrath. The celebrated makeup artist's line, though, is costly. That's why the Sephora VIB sale is the perfect time to shop, and her Bronze Seduction palette should be calling your name.
10. OleHenriksen Truth Serum
$57.60
OleHenriksen's Truth Serum is the ultimate answer to brightening the skin and adding hydration. Let's be honest, your makeup look is only as good as your skincare, and this serum, which is suitable for all skin types, will have you glowing.
11. NARS Blush
$24
NARS Blush in the shade Orgasm is a classic, but it's also quite a pretty penny. Ringing in at $30, it's nearly the cost of a foundation. Thanks to the VIB sale, though, you can snag the product for just $24.
12. Clarisonic Mia Smart
Clarisonic Mia Smart 3-in-1 Connected Sonic Device
$159.20
If you've been waiting for the perfect time to buy a Clarisonic device, the Sephora VIB sale is it. Under $160 for any sort of Clarisonic is a major steal, and you should take advantage.
13. Farsali Skintune Blur
Farsali SkinTune Blur Perfecting Primer Serum
$43.20
Have you ever seen those Instagram videos of makeup artists dripping things onto their face? Those are probably Farsali primers, and their newest iteration combines smoothing and blurring effects with skin care. Basically, it's makeup and skin care in one product, and you need it.
14. Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
$36
When shopping the Sephora VIB sale, don't forget about your body. If you're looking for something to give your future winter skin some moisture, this cream from Sol de Janeiro is perfect for you.
15. Dior Lip Glow
$27.20
Dior Lip Glow is expensive. There's really no getting around that fact, but it's worth it. The lip color enhancing product is so moisturizing. It's definitely a must-have during the VIB sale.
16. Lord Jones CBD Lotion
Lord Jones High CBD Formula Body Lotion
$48
Lord Jones CBD Lotion is a multi-use product that's a VIB sale must. Not only is it moisturizing, but it also uses CBD to soothe and has a cooling property that helps increase blood flow to soothe soreness.
17. Drunk Elephant Protini
Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream
$54.40
Drunk Elephant's Protini is well on it's way to reaching cult classic status. It's not just a Sephora best-seller, it's also just a great product that helps prevent loss of firmness and combat dryness.
18. Hourglass Ambient Lighting Palette
Hourglass Ambient Lighting Edit 4 Palette
$64
Hourglass's Ambient Lighting powders, blushes, and bronzers are stunning. This palette combines them all, and while the price may seem steep it's totally worth. Plus, not with the VIB sale happening, it's less of a splurge.
19. L'occitane Almond Oil
L'occitane Almond Smoothing and Beautifying Supple Skin Oil
$40
L'occitane's Almond Oil is a cult classic product, and if you like body oils, it's a great investment with winter (and dry skin) just around the corner.
20. Kate Somerville EradiKate
Kate Somerville EradiKate Acne Treatment
$20.80
If you're looking for the perfect spot treatment, look no further than EradiKate. Not only will it wipe out any blemish you may have, but it's a sworn-by staple.
Clearly, there's no shortage of incredible items to shop during the Sephora VIB sale. Honestly, the hardest part will be stopping yourself from buying it all.