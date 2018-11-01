November is shaking out to be quite a terrific month for Sephora shoppers. First, there are refreshes of Sephora monthly deals, sales, and rewards. There are also plenty of offers and freebies you can redeem for points in the Rewards Bazaar — if you are a Beauty Insider. That's the tiered loyalty program where you earn points for every dollar spent on Sephora purchases and thereby elevate your membership status. There are some cool new items available for a variety of redemptions from 100 points to 2000 of 'em.

Also, the retailer's 2018 Beauty Insider Holiday Sale is happening across three weekends this month and will take you into Thanksgiving week.

Here's the intel regarding that sale. VIB Rouge members, aka those who spend $1000 in a year, can enjoy 20 percent off in-store and online purchases this weekend — Friday, Nov. 2 through through Monday, Nov. 5. The "ROUGEBONUS" code can be used multiple times throughout the weekend.

A subsequent sale is slated for Friday, Nov. 9 and runs through Monday, Nov. 12. VIB members, which is the second-tier status and is achieved by spending $350 in a calendar year, will be able to access the sale and can enjoy 20 percent off in-store and digital purchases. The multi-use "VIBBONUS" code applies during this weekend.

The final weekend of the sale runs from Friday, Nov. 16 through Monday, Nov. 19. At that point, the sale is opened up to those who have Beauty Insider status, which is the base level of membership for those who spend less than $350 per year. Insiders will get 15 percent off purchases with the reusable "BIBONUS" code.

Here is a rundown of some of the sales and some of the cool items you can cash out points for in the Rewards Bazaar. Most of the items that require a plentiful amount of points sell out on the quick — they are that good.

1. Moroccanoil Oil Infused Favorites

You can cash in 500 points for this four-piece set of hair-loving products. Moroccanoil is a miracle worker for dry, unruly strands. It also smells like heaven in a bottle. If you have yet to commit to a full-sized purchase, you can take the brand for a test run with this set.

2. Caudalie French Natural Favorites

This four-piece, hydration-boosting set is redeemable for 500 points in the Rewards Bazaar. It includes the Caudalie Vinoperfect Concentrated Brightening Essence, Premier Cru The Eye Cream, Vinoperfect Radiance Serum, and Vinosource Moisturizing Sorbet. So it's basically everything your skin needs for a soft, smooth look and feel.

3. Sephora Embossed Traincase

Sephora Collection Embossed Traincase $55 Sephora Use it for storage. Use it for travel. This chic, faux croc traincase with chrome detailing will store all of your products and tools. It has stackable elements and there is room for full-size products to stand upright. It has a lock and key and will withstand the beating it takes on the road. Buy on Sephora

4. Tarte Pretty Things & Fairy Wings Brush Set

Tarte Pretty Things & Fairy Wings Brush Set $29 Sephora Brush sets that are as cute as they are effective are always a makeup "do." Tarte's hot pink and purple tools feature negative space stars on the handles and bright bristles. The set is discounted from $42 to $29. That's $13 in cash saved that you can use elsewhere. It shakes out to each brush costing just under six bucks. What super savings. Buy on Sephora

5. Free Juicy Couture Sunglasses

You can nab a free pair of Juicy Couture aviator sunnies with pink lenses with the purchase of one of the brand's fragrances — while supplies last and with the "SHADE" code.

The free glasses are only available with purchases made online rather than in retail stores.

6. Free Elizabeth & James Tote

It's a beauty and fashion collision. You can grab a free Elizabeth & James tote with the purchase of one of the Olsen Twins' fragrances.

7. Cream Stain Lipsticks

There are tons more offers via Sephora's sale page and the Rewards Bazaar. Happy haulin'.