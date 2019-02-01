As a member of Sephora's Beauty Insider loyalty program, you love having access to all the perks, prizes, and beauty benefits that the program affords. Sephora's February 2019 rewards and deals are primo, which is pretty much the case every month. The retailer offers loads of promos, freebies, samples, sales, and beyond throughout the month. It's a lot to sort through and you definitely don't have all day to page through the sales and rewards offers. But we do. Don't despair — we've done the heavy lifting for you.

Remember, you earn your points for every dollar you spend at Sephora as a Beauty Insider. Every purchase goes towards increasing your membership tier and thus your benefits.

There are the Beauty Offers, which are premium freebies that come with a purchase. Those are updated weekly, so be sure to check back once or twice a week when browsing the web during your commute or before bed. No #FOMO here.

The sale vertical also populates with "Weekly Wows" and new bargains through the month, so get into the habit of peeping it. Or you can stay informed by checking Bustle's Best Beauty Sales of the Week every Monday.

The Sephora Rewards Bazaar is chock full of unique items and experiences. If you are a Beauty Insider, you can cash in your points, which are accrued via every dollar you spend, for these items. They are not available to purchase.

Or you can keep piling up the points and cash them in for bigger promos. The better your status, the better your prize options. You are able to cash in your points for cool stuff at the register in stores or via the Rewards Bazaar online.

Below are 13 Sephora deals you need to scope out in February 2019.

1. Milk Makeup Full Size Luminous Blur Stick Primer

2. Sephoria Swag Bundle (Medium)

Sephoria Swag Bundle (Medium) Sephora For a whopping 45,000 points, you can get this swag bundle, which includes a Sephora-branded jean jacket and much, much more. Like SEPHORiA artwork painted by Heidi Schwartz; method body wash; Vital Proteins Collagen Creamer in Mocha, Coconut, and Vanilla; Pop & Suki large makeup case; Ban.do duffle bag; SEPHORiA bracelet; and SEPHORiA card case. That's a "WOW!" bundle for sure.

3. Free John Varvatos Bag

John Varvatos Bag Sephora You get a free John Varvatos bag with purchase of a qualifying fragrance. If you want to buy the man in your life a new fragrance for Valentine's Day, this bag is a rad bonus. It applies to online purchases only. Apply the "WANDERON" code at checkout.

4. Free Kenzo Bag + Body Milk

Courtesy of Sephora

Grab any qualifying Kenzo fragrance online and enjoy this free black pouch and body milk. You can never have too many clutches in which to store your stuff. Plus, you can layer your yummy scents with the perfume and body milk. Use the "KENZOWORLD" code.

5. Buy Three Sephora Collection Face Makes, Get One Free

Courtesy of Sephora

Buy three Sephora sheet masks and get the fourth for free. There is no code required and you can get the freebies online or in stores. The free mask promo is a limited-time offer. Your skin and your bank account will dig this deal.

6. Free Fragrance Sample Set

Courtesy of Sephora

In the market for a new scent? Great, Sephora has you covered. The retailer is offering seven (!!!) scent samples along with a bite-sized Bite Beauty lip crayon with the "SOMUCHLOVE" code. The samples are free with a $35 purchase. You may find the new Eau de You by taking each one on a test run and seeing which works best with your chemistry and olfactory preferences.

7. Free Dr. Jart+ Serum

Courtesy of Sephora

If you want to test-drive Dr. Jart+ Peptidin Serums, you can do so with this promo. Online shoppers will get a free trial size with a $25 purchase via the "PEPTIDIN" code.

8. Free Kat Von D Compact

Kat Von D Compact Sephora This compact is STILL available when you purchase select Kat Von D fragrances. It's free with the "REFLECT" code for digital shoppers.

9. Grande Cosmetics Limited Edition GrandeLIPS Lip Plumper Trio Set

10. Kat Von D I Am Divine Eyeshadow Palette

11. Milk Makeup Dab & Blend Applicator

12. Fenty Beauty Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter Palette

13. Amika Polished Perfection Straightening Brush

There are lots of other rewards and sales happening at Sephora. These were some of the best.