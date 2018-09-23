Not everyone's bestie is one of the greatest athletes in history or a member of British royalty, but for these two stars, that is just the reality. On Sunday, Serena Williams talked about her supportive friendship with Meghan Markle during an interview with Australian television's The Sunday Project. During the interview, the tennis star was asked if the two pals reached out to each other often and if they bonded over the extreme media scrutiny they both face. "We were actually just texting each other this morning," Williams said "We have known each other for a long time, but we really kind of are relying on each other a lot recently." It's been a whirlwind year for both Williams and Markle, so it's not a surprise that the two would be there for each other during major life transitions.

In September, Williams gave birth to her daughter Alexis, and dealt with extreme medical complications. Even so, she returned to training, competed in two Grand Slam competitions, and made it to the final of the U.S. Open. She's also done significant charity work, and launched her own clothing line, "Serena". It's been an equally eventful year for Markle, who married Prince Harry in May. The former-actor moved to the United Kingdom to assume her royal position as the Duchess of Sussex, and has begun working for social cases alongside the Royal Foundation. It's been a chaotic time for both of these stars, but they've still made time for each other. Williams was in attendance at the Royal Wedding alongside husband Alexis Ohanian, according to Marie Claire.

In the interview with The Sunday Project, Williams also opened up about attending the Royal Wedding and its historic significance. "To have such a monumental moment in England, nonetheless of all the places, I felt like we were literally watching history. I feel like in a few years we are going to look back at that moment and it's going to be so historic," she told the news station. "It's going to be something that people never forget. The whole service was really wonderful, and most of all I just wanted to see my friend be happy. And I think that's what happened."

The event was not the only time the two stars have shown up to support each other. In June, Williams joined Markle in Ascot to cheer on Prince Harry and Prince William as they competed in a polo match. According to Glamour, Markle and Kate Middleton were spotted attending Wimbledon in London the next month. The two Royals showed up to cheer on Williams as she took on Germany's Angelique Kerber in the ladies single final. Just last week, Williams supported Markle's project Together: Our Community Cookbook with a thoughtful Tweet.

According to People, Williams and Markle met in 2010 at the Super Bowl. They appeared together at the 2014 Super Bowl as well, competing in a Celebrity Beach Bowl event, and have remained close ever since. Even amidst major life changes, it's clear that these two friends are there to uplift each other. It has been an incredibly busy year for Williams, who launched her own fashion label in addition to competing in tennis at the highest level and starting a family. There's perhaps nobody who could better understand juggling changes in career and personal life under media scrutiny better than Markle.

The interview revealed that even in the face of major shifts in their personal and professional lives, Markle and Williams have remained close friends. It's important to have people to rely on during difficult or chaotic times, and luckily, these two stars are able to offer each other that support.