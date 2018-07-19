Not every parent is this lucky. Serena Williams has spent every day with her daughter since Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. was born on Sept. 1, 2017. The tennis champion shared a photo of herself with Olympia on Twitter Wednesday and revealed that ever since she gave birth to her baby girl, she has been by her side every single day. As busy as Williams is competing and training for future tennis tournaments, it has to be a wonderful feeling to know she hasn't spent one day without seeing her child.

"319 days since I gave birth to this amazing baby @OlympiaOhanian I’ve spent 319 of those days with her," she wrote. The 23-time Grand Slam title holder also recognizes how blessed she is for this. "I’m so fortunate," her tweet continued.

Williams hasn't been with Olympia every hour for the 319 days, because, obviously, she's kind of busy doing what she loves — playing tennis. She's a working mom, but the 36-year-old professional athlete luckily hasn't gone one day without at least being able to interact with Olympia.

It's no secret Williams loves being a mom. She and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, share a lot of photos and videos of their adorable family on social media. And despite being able to see Olympia every day, she has still missed big moments.

On July 6, Williams didn't experience Olympia's first steps. Based on her tweet, the tennis pro was, understandably, upset. She tweeted, "She took her first steps... I was training and missed it. I cried."

But Williams continues to cherish motherhood. Plus, she gets to inspire her daughter in the process. As Harper's Bazaar U.K.'s July cover star, Williams opened up about how she's teaching Olympia to love her body by worshipping her own body. It's no secret Williams has faced negative criticism about her physical appearance, but she's been able to take the high road and embrace her beauty.

"Oh God, I’ll never be a size 4! Why would I want to do that, and be that?" she discussed with the publication after Harper's Bazaar U.K. after reminded Williams one of her goals at 22 years old was to become a size 4. She then pointed to her bicep and said, "This is me, and this is my weapon and machine."

As for wanting to be a different size at one point in time, she said, "But I love that I said that, because I can understand. I can show Olympia that I struggled, but now I’m happy with who I am and what I am and what I look like... Olympia was born and she had my arms, and instead of being sad and fearful about what people would say about her, I was just so happy."

After Williams lost to Angelique Kerber at Wimbledon in July, she used the moment to focus on her fellow moms. "These past 2 weeks was a sound for all moms stay home and working you can do it you really can!" Williams tweeted on July 16. "I’m not any better or diff than any of you all. Your support has ment [sic] so much to me. Let’s keep making noise everyday in everything we do."

In an interview at Wimbledon after losing in the finals, Williams continued to cheer on other moms. After the interviewer on the tennis court said to Williams, "There are moms everywhere saying, 'How has she done this?' You are superhuman, supermom," she answered, "No, I'm just me and that's all I can be." She continued, through tears, "But to all the moms out there, I was playing for you today and I tried."

She's a magnificent individual, and as a constant figure in Olympia's life, Williams continues to show how amazing of a mother she truly is.