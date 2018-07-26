Ready for a Saturday Night Live "Weekend Update" reunion? That's right, in a revival of their SNL segment, "Really!?! with Seth and Amy" Amy Poehler joined Seth Meyers to drag James Comey on Wednesday's Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Last week, former FBI director (and former Republican) Comey urged "all who believe in this country's values" to vote for Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections, calling the Republican party purely a reflection of President Trump's values.

Then over the weekend, Comey tweeted, "Democrats, please, please don’t lose your minds and rush to the socialist left. This president and his Republican Party are counting on you to do exactly that. America’s great middle wants sensible, balanced, ethical leadership."

Given Comey's controversial role in the 2016 presidential election — some, including Hillary Clinton believe he may have tipped the race to Trump by announcing the reopening of an investigation into Clinton's emails — Poehler and Meyers were not about him doling out election advice to Democrats.

"Really, James Comey? You want to weigh in on things when there’s an election coming up? You feel like that’s gone well for you in the past?" Meyers started the rant. "That’s like Michael Jordan saying, 'I think I’m gonna take another shot at baseball.'"

"Really, James Comey. You’re worried that Democrats are going to move too far to the left? Really? I don’t know if you remember, but we were just about to have a nice, boring, moderate Democrat for a president until you decided to open your mouth a week before the election you big dumb scarecrow!" Poehler chimed in.

Comey's tweets of late have inserted himself into the Democrats' struggle to take back control of Congress in the midterm elections, as a way to moderate the conservative and nationalist ideology of the president. Democratic congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a self-described Democratic socialist, beat establishment Democrat Joe Crowley in a New York primary race last month. Maine's Zak Ringelstein, the first major party Senate candidate to describe themselves as a democratic socialist. Both candidates' relative success so far highlights the continuing debate over Democratic values and the identity of the party. Ostensibly for Comey, the appeal of Democratic socialist candidates also sparks concern that the party is swinging too far left in response to Trump's first year and change in office.

"As far as I’m concerned, Democrats can vote for a bong in the shape of Che Guevara and you have nothing to say about it!" Poehler scathed. Meyers continued, scolding Comey for telling Democrats not to "lose your minds".

"I don't know if you've noticed, but the party in power is locking babies in cages, the president talks about Vladimir Putin the way Jay-Z talks about Beyoncé, and the White House has more employee turnover than a Dairy Queen in September! Really!"

Poehler also took the opportunity to get real for a second... sort of. "James, I get it," she said. "You feel guilty and you don’t want history to remember you as the guy who opened the door for the death of democracy. I don’t blame you, really. But the idea of you playing advisor to the Democratic Party is kinda like the iceberg trying to join the crew of the Titanic."

Comey, whose firing in 2016 sparked national outcry and the beginning of special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into the Trump campaign's ties to Russia, hasn't been a Republican for about two years (though he doesn't appear to be a Democrat either). Testifying in front of Congress in 2016, he said "I have been a registered Republican for most of my adult life, not registered any longer."