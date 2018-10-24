One late night host has gotten the president to open up — at least in the latest version of this recurring spoof. Seth Meyers' fake White House Press Conference skit with President Donald Trump had the president answer a number of embarrassing questions — all by using past footage of the president with the press and pairing it with new, funnier questions.

Meyers introduced the Late Night White House Press Conference, saying, "Whenever Donald Trump holds a press conference, his rambling non-sensical responses raise more questions than answers," Meyers said. "So we decided to hold another one right here, right now."

There's a whole slew of reporters on screen with Meyers in the middle. And he's the only one asking questions. "Mr. President, if I had a $100 bucks for every time you lied, what would happen?" Meyers asks.

"This whole room would be filled with $100 bills." Trump responds in footage taken out of context.

"What does it say on your business card?" Meyers follows up.

"A horrible precedent," the edited Trump responds, the pun purely thanks to the Late Night writers and editors.

Trumps associates are teased too. "Why didn't Betsy DeVos and her advisers show up at your last meeting with the Department of Education?" Meyers asks.

Trump responds, "They didn't know the location, they didn't know the time, they didn't know the year. They didn't know anything."

Late Night with Seth Meyers on YouTube

