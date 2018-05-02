Special counsel Robert Mueller has put together a list of dozens of questions he's hoping to ask President Trump during his investigation into interference in the 2016 election. But what about the other way around? On Tuesday's installment of Late Night with Seth Meyers, that was the scenario comedian Seth Meyers imagined — what would Trump ask Mueller?

Meyers came up with nine questions from Trump to Mueller, beginning with a question about the correct pronunciation of the special counsel's name. "Is it 'muh-ler,' 'myoo-ler,' or 'muselix'?" Meyers asked. (Correct answer: muh-ler.)

The next three questions were all not-so-subtle jabs at Trump's intelligence. Meyers imagines him asking Mueller if impeachment has "anything to do with peaches?" Next on Trump's list of questions: "Why are there underpants but no overpants?" Meyers' squinted look of ludicrously earnest inquiry while asking that particular question may be the funniest moment of the entire bit. He imagines Trump going on to ask Mueller, "How come everyone yells when I get close to an outlet?"

Meyers' next set of Trump questions takes aim at the people around the president. He suggests that Trump would ask the special counsel if he's "the pig farmer from Babe?" Juxtaposed photos of Mueller and James Cromwell (the actor who played Farmer Hoggett) show the two do share some resemblance.

On the topic of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Meyers said Trump wants to know if he gets to "keep his pot of gold" if he catches Sessions. Likening the current AG to a leprechaun is not entirely new territory for Meyers. Back in March of 2017, the late night host mocked Sessions' conflicting testimony to Congress about whether or not he'd met with Russian officials during Trump's presidential campaign. "I guess we shouldn’t be surprised, since leprechauns always talk in riddles,” Meyers said at the time.

More to come...