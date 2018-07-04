Late night hosts don't hold back when it comes to making fun of the president. Just in time for the Fourth of July, Seth Meyers mocked Trump with an Independence Day video released Tuesday night, complete with references to Diet Coke and historical tweets. The fake Trump's voice sounds like he's reading a strange children's book, except he's rewriting history as Meyers imagines Trump would tell it today.

"The Boston Tea Party was a big party in Boston, Massachusetts where American patriots threw a bunch of tea in the river," Trump's satirical "Salute to America's Independence" book begins. "Because we all know that Americans don't drink tea, they drink coffee. And Diet Coke. It's the best drink."

Because Trump has completely transformed the presidency in the age of Twitter, no Trump reading would sound realistic without a reference to his favorite social media app. The Founding Father may not have had access to an iPhone, but Meyers thinks Trump would explain their famous words as if they were posted to a 21st Century newsfeed.

“Patrick Henry famously tweeted, ‘Give me liberty, or give me death,’” the book reads. “That was a long time ago. Way before they gave you 280 characters. If he had more characters, he probably would have added something like, 'Give me a hamburger.'"

Late Night with Seth Meyers on YouTube

The Diet Coke and hamburger references weren't the only food jokes, either. The satirical Trump then moves on to breakfast, joking that "Benedict Arnold" is one of his favorite breakfast meals. "I have it every time I eat at Trump Tower Bar and Grill, one of the highest-end restaurants in a tower in New York City," the book reads.

King George, the British leader during the Revolutionary War, naturally comes up, but the fake Trump sees him as more of a role model than a cruel tyrant.

"I don't know much about King George, but I do like the way 'king' sounds," the satirical Trump says. "I'm going to see if they can change my title. King Donald has a very nice ring to it."

Meyers' video ends with the president outlining his plans for "tremendous fireworks" and a "huge military parade" next year. Trump's actual Fourth of July message wasn't as funny, however.

"Let us share the grateful heart of our nation with every veteran and member of the United States Armed Forces — truly special people," Trump said in his real video address on Wednesday. "We are in awe of their courage and we are eternally in their debt. Together we honor their noble sacrifice by pledging our love and loyalty to our country, our flag, and our fellow citizens."

This statement raised the question as to whether Trump would acknowledge undocumented military families. The non-profit immigration advocacy group American Families United estimated in April that roughly 11,800 current service members have a family member facing deportation. As the president attempts to decrease illegal immigration, he hasn't commented on the thousands of military families faced with the reality that the administration's policies could result in them being split up.

Late Night With Seth Meyers tackled the topic of immigration last week when writer Dina Gusovsky talked about her journey to the U.S. from Russia in 1991. She explained that her Jewish family was constantly asked by Russian officials to show their papers at a time when Jews were thrown in jail for no reason.

"There's a lot of talk lately about what immigrants are like," Gusovsky says. "People say we're trying to sneak in and steal things from America. But the only thing I've ever stolen is a refill of soda at Burger King."

The "Salute to America’s Independence" video is more light-hearted, while still critiquing the president's world view.