There's loads going on in beauty right now. From new products to brand new trends, February is the month where fashion week begins and an all-change mentality is adopted across fashion and beauty. Luckily with this week's new makeup and skincare beauty products, it's easy to jump on board and keep up with what the freshest, coolest looks and launches around.

First in makeup, it is all about Charlotte Tilbury's new limited edition lipstick range, which is inspired by '90s supermodels, from Naomi Campbell to Kate Moss. Layer your chosen shade with a bit of Fresh's new minty lip balm, which not only provides moisture but also helps keep the mouth super cool and refreshed. All you need now is a touch of highlighter, such as the newbie from clean makeup brand RMS.

Keep your skin super fresh with all the moisture-boosting new products, including an amazing new floral face mask from Tata Harper, and a rich, luxurious rose moisturiser from Darphin. Having problems with your pores? There's a new cleanser from Boscia for that, and you can use all this in the bath while relaxing alongside your new Ren candle (which smells utterly incredible).

Keep scrolling to read more about this week's new beauty launches.

Ren Atlantic Kelp Clean Candle £35 Ren I've always been a big fan of Ren, and am even more so after the brand announced its dedication to going clean and recyclable with the environment always in mind. The brand's first ever candle is soon coming out in their iconic Atlantic Kelp scent, which smells incredible. Super soothing, this'll be the perfect companion to a hot bubble bath. Buy Now

Tata Harper Hydrating Floral Mask £83 Cult Beauty It may seem excessive to spend over 80 quid on a mask, but hear me out. Tata Harper's formulas are known for being super green and clean, and damned effective. Their current range of masks focus on resurfacing and exfoliation, so this moisturising formula seems like a natural next step. Containing a bunch of vitamins, minerals, and hyaluronic acid, this'll solve even the driest of winter skin problems. Buy Now

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Super Nineties £24 Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte Tilbury has just released three new limited edition lipstick shades, all of which are inspired by the '90s supers (think Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss etc). From a deep pinky nude to a muted brown and a red-toned brown, there is a shade for all. I love this Super Nineties one, which will throw you back to the 1990s in a single slick. Buy Now

Boscia Detoxifying Black Cleanser £24.50 Boots A deeply cleansing formula that targets enlarged, clogged pores, this is the perfect morning or evening secondary cleanse product. The handy pump means super easy use in the shower, too. Buy Now

Darphin Rose Hydra-Nourishing Oil Cream £48 Darphin Darphin's super nourishing, kind to skin oils and creams are packed full of luxurious essential oils, and their latest rose offering is one of their best yet. Smelling amazing with an incredible oil cream texture, this is the ultimate overnight skin perfecter. Buy Now