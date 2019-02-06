The weather outside is pretty dire and many of us are now officially feeling the February slump, so what better way to cheer ourselves up than with a beauty treat or two (or three, or four...)?! It may be freezing and feel a bit gloomy, but there are plenty of new makeup, fragrance and skincare products launching this week to pick up, from skincare to makeup to fragrances!

Skincare wise, I have been eyeing up anything that will deeply nourish my skin in this weather. Cold conditions can really take their toll on the skin, which is why Sarah Chapman's new comforting moisturiser (which is specifically targeted at dry, sensitive skin types) has been a bit of godsend this week. Likewise, there is a new lip balm from Ameliorate that is incredibly conditioning and soothes cracked lips like a dream.

I've also been enjoying getting to know the Ole Henriksen range again after its relaunch into Boots, so I've popped in my favourite product below. Plus, one of my favourite skincare brands, Murad, has just jumped on the CBD trend with a new serum that targets a number of skin concerns (from fine lines to dullness and under eye puffiness) and contains Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil. And finally, The Inkey List's brand new buys have been getting me all excited, especially their picks for acne-prone skin.

Outside of skincare, it's all about a new foundation from vegan makeup brand Hourglass, as well as a sprightly perfume from Ariana Grande.

Keep scrolling to read more about this week's best new beauty buys.

Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Liquid Foundation £51 Cult Beauty If you are a fan of the Hourglass Vanish Seamless Stick Foundation (who isn't?!), you may want to give the new liquid version a go. Available in 32 shades, the product is highly pigmented, so you only need half a pump for the full face. And you won't need primer. Buy Now

Ariana Grande Cloud £43 Superdrug Packaged in a cute-as-can-be bottle, this fragrance is youthful and playful. With top notes of lavender blossom and juicy pear, it's bold, fun, and fruity. Buy Now

Sarah Chapman Comfort Cream D-Stress £59 Sarah Chapman If you suffer with sensitive skin or find yourself a victim of winter dryness, you need a cream such as this one to soothe and nourish. Containing 12 performance-proven actives, it feels beautiful on skin. Buy Now