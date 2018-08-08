A professional MMA fighter has stepped out of the ring to now take her first win in the political arena. On Tuesday, Sharice Davids won Kansas' Democratic primary for the 3rd Congressional District, and she could well be on her way to making history. Davids will face incumbent Republican Kevin Yoder in November's general elections, and should she win, she'll become one of the first Native American Congresswoman in the nation's history.

"Native women are left out of the conversation," Sharice Davids, a 37-year-old Democrat, said to Bustle in an earlier interview. "And when you think about just size of a group, we make up a small portion of the population. That means that what ends up happening is there’s just nobody in the room who knows anything about Native issues."

Davids is an attorney and member of the Ho-Chunk Nation, a Native American tribe in Wisconsin, according to The Guardian. She's also one of four Native American women running for Congress this year. Davids is also openly gay, and it was her conviction that progress on gay rights and health care, among other issues, is crumbling under the Trump administration that pushed her to run, The New York Times reported.

"I’m humbled to be your Democratic nominee in #KS03," Davids said in a tweet on Wednesday morning. "Thank you to my 5 fellow Dem candidates, who were each a part of energizing our district throughout the primary. I look forward to working w/ them & all of you to change the face of KS politics."

As Davids mentioned in her tweet, it was a crowded primary with a total of six candidates running for the Democratic nomination.

