Shawn Mendes opened the 2018 Video Music Awards. Peter Kavinsky started a fake relationship with Lara Jean Covey and fell in love with her in a hot tub. So you can see why people are comparing Shawn Mendes to Peter Kavinsky after Mendes' electric 2018 VMAs performance gave fans all the To All The Boys I've Loved Before feels.

Mendes, who performed "In My Blood" after a quick introduction from Cardi B, is, of course, a major heartthrob. And, you know, a real person. Peter Kavinsky, though no less of a heartthrob, is a fictional character from Netflix's new rom-com To All the Boys I've Loved Before, as played by Noah Centineo. That said, despite one being a living, breathing human, and the other being, well, a character in a movie, they are both dream Internet boyfriends. With their slightly floppy, but perfectly coiffed curls, and their sweet, bashful smiles, they are truly the ones you want in your dreams.

More to come...